Survey suggests rising Gen Z support for Trump’s hard-line views

A new survey suggests a generational shift is reshaping Donald Trump’s electoral base.

Younger Americans who back the former president appear more receptive to hard-line views on culture, authority and social hierarchy than their older counterparts.

Researchers say the findings point to deeper changes that could influence US politics well beyond the next election cycle.

A harder edge

According to Axios, a large nationwide survey shows that Generation Z and millennial Trump supporters are more open to authoritarian ideas and cultural dominance than older supporters.

The study was conducted by the organisation More In Common and surveyed more than 18,000 Americans.

The report found that Trump voters born after 1981 are less interested in compromise-based politics. Instead, they are more comfortable with sharp ideological divides and strong leadership models.

Researchers said these attitudes make young Trump supporters a distinct and increasingly influential segment of his coalition.

Gender and faith

The survey revealed stark differences between younger and older Trump voters on social issues.

Among younger supporters, 26% agreed with the statement that “men should lead and women should follow,” compared with 10% of older Trump voters.

Views on religion also diverged.

The poll found that 43% of young pro-Trump voters see religion as more “rebellious” than atheism, compared with 28% among older supporters.

Melissa Deckman, author of The Politics of Gen Z, told Axios there is “an excessive preoccupation with masculinity in the modern Republican Party,” adding that young men are particularly receptive to reactionary messages about gender.

Political identity

Stephen Hawkins, global director of research at More In Common, said political identities formed in early adulthood often last for decades.

“You form your political identity in the early years of your adult life, and that can define your political identity for decades,” he said.

Hawkins noted that young Trump voters combine “antagonistic and transgressive” impulses with a reformist streak that seeks to redefine gender roles and social norms.

The report said generational change is pushing Trump’s coalition away from policy consensus and toward cultural conflict.

A divided future

The study identified four main groups within Trump’s 2024 coalition: “hardcore MAGA” voters at 29%, “traditional Republicans” at 30%, “anti-woke conservatives” at 21%, and the “reluctant right” at 20%.

It also found widespread dissatisfaction with democratic institutions among young voters, regardless of political affiliation.

About a third of young Americans agreed that “when one group wins in America, another loses,” a view less common among older voters.

Researchers warned that the growing acceptance of authoritarian leadership and skepticism toward democratic norms among young Trump supporters could reshape Republican priorities and influence the cultural direction of the United States for years to come.

Sources: Axios, More In Common, Digi24