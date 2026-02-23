Suspect Killed in Mar-a-Lago Breach Identified

Armed intruder shot dead after breaching Mar-a-Lago security.

Authorities have identified the man shot and killed after entering the secured grounds of Mar-a-Lago. Investigators say the motive behind the early-morning incident remains unclear.

Multiple outlets, including the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post and Fox News, reported that the suspect was Austin Tucker Martin, 21, of Cameron, North Carolina, citing officials.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene following the confrontation, law enforcement said.

Early morning breach

According to the U.S. Secret Service, the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, Feb. 22, when Martin entered the secure perimeter of President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, residence.

Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the Secret Service, said Martin was “observed by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can.”

Ric Bradshaw of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said during a press conference that officers ordered Martin to drop the items. He reportedly set down the fuel can but raised the shotgun into a “shooting position,” after which officers opened fire.

Investigation underway

Guglielmi stated that “U.S. Secret Service agents and a PBSO deputy confronted the individual and shots were fired by law enforcement during the encounter.”

He added that “no U.S. Secret Service or PBSO personnel were injured,” and that “in accordance with agency policy, the involved Secret Service agents will be placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The Associated Press reported that Martin is believed to have purchased the shotgun while traveling south, and that a box for the weapon was later discovered in his vehicle.

Background details

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina said in a Facebook post that a relative had reported Martin missing before the Florida incident, leading to his entry into a national missing persons database.

“Following that report, federal authorities informed the Sheriff’s Office that they are conducting an active investigation in Florida involving Martin. At their request, the missing person case information has been turned over to federal investigators,” the statement said.

Trump, 79, was at the White House in Washington at the time of the breach, according to the Associated Press.

The FBI and other agencies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Authorities have not released further details about a possible motive.

Sources: Associated Press, The New York Times, PEOPLE, The Washington Post, Fox News, U.S. Secret Service, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Moore County Sheriff’s Office.