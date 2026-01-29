Syria makes sudden move to grant citizenship to Kurds

Syria’s government has ordered the immediate granting of citizenship to Kurdish communities in a move that marks a sharp policy turn after years of conflict.

The decision comes as Damascus seeks to stabilise the country and consolidate authority following recent changes on the battlefield.

According to Al Jazeera, the Interior Ministry has begun implementing a decree that applies to all Kurds living in Syria, including those previously registered as stateless.

The announcement has drawn international attention. United States President Donald Trump praised recent advances by Syrian government forces, telling President Ahmed al-Sharaa he was “very happy” with the offensive, despite Washington’s past backing of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

On Wednesday, al-Sharaa met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss Syria’s future and the continued presence of Russian troops. Putin praised al-Sharaa’s efforts to stabilise the country, as Russia works to preserve its influence following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s rule.

Citizenship decree

Interior Minister Anas Khattab issued the order mandating immediate implementation of the citizenship decree, Anadolu news agency reported, citing Syrian state broadcaster Alikhbariah.

The measure applies to all Kurdish residents and explicitly includes those listed as stateless. The Interior Ministry has set a Feb. 5 deadline to complete the rollout and instructed officials to finalise implementation guidelines without delay.

The decree builds on an earlier announcement by al-Sharaa recognising Kurdish as one of Syria’s national languages and restoring citizenship to Kurdish Syrians.

Cultural guarantees

The order also instructs state institutions to protect Kurdish culture and language. It allows Kurdish to be taught in public and private schools in Kurdish-majority areas and designates March 21 as a nationwide holiday marking the Newroz spring festival.

Officials said the measures are intended to formalise Kurdish rights within the Syrian state framework.

Conflict context

The move follows a rapid advance by Syrian government forces against the SDF in the north, forcing Kurdish fighters to withdraw from cities including Raqqa and Deir Az Zor.

While Damascus has regained control over much of the country after nearly 14 years of civil war, reports continue to emerge of Kurdish civilians facing displacement and food shortages as tensions persist.

Sources: Al Jazeera, Anadolu News Agency