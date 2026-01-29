Ford bets on perks to attract a new generation of mechanics

Carhartt partnership aims to rebuild America’s trade pipeline

Others are reading now

America’s shortage of skilled trade workers is no longer an abstract warning. For one of the country’s biggest carmakers, it is a daily operational problem that now requires an unconventional response.

Ford believes the solution starts earlier, with younger workers, fewer barriers to entry, and some well-known workwear.

A workforce gap

Ford says it needs thousands of auto technicians to keep its dealership service bays staffed, a shortfall that has grown more urgent as vehicles become more complex. The company currently has about 5,000 open dealership roles, including some technician jobs that can pay six figures.

The issue reflects a broader national trend. The US is running short of mechanics, electricians, and plumbers, a problem Ford CEO Jim Farley has warned could become critical within five to 10 years.

“We stopped investing in the trades,” Farley said last year at a workforce development summit. “If Henry Ford saw what has become of us, I think he’d be kind of mad.”

Also read

A new partnership

Ford and workwear brand Carhartt told Business Insider they are launching a multi-year partnership aimed at rebuilding the trade worker pipeline. Both companies are based in the Detroit area and describe the effort as a response to a looming workforce crisis.

The partnership has three main parts: opening a ToolBank USA location in Detroit that will lend out roughly 25,000 tools each year, providing Ford auto-tech scholars with free Carhartt gear, and launching co-branded consumer products.

Ford is also donating an F-150 pickup to ToolBank to expand the program’s mobile reach. Financial details were not disclosed.

Changing perceptions

Mary Culler, president of Ford Philanthropy, said part of the challenge is how people view mechanic jobs. Modern vehicles rely heavily on software, sensors, and advanced driver-assistance systems, making today’s roles far more technical than many expect.

“People we talk to tell us, ‘I didn’t realize it wasn’t the greasy job I expected,’” Culler told Business Insider. “It’s a very high-tech job.”

Also read

Ford already offers $5,000 scholarships through the TechForce Foundation for students studying auto technology. Under the new program, participants will also receive head-to-toe Carhartt workwear.

A long-term bet

So far, Ford has trained about 1,400 technicians through TechForce since 2018, far short of its current needs. Cost remains a major barrier, as many mechanics must purchase their own expensive toolkits.

Culler said Ford provides tool kits, transportation support, and exposure to nontraditional career paths, including motorsports. Carhartt, meanwhile, sees the partnership as both a recruitment channel and a way to build lifelong brand loyalty.

Both companies are also extending the collaboration to consumers, with co-branded apparel and a Ford Super Duty Carhartt edition truck expected in late 2026.

Sources: Business Insider



