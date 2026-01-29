Jimmy Kimmel slams Donald Trump

A late night joke at the Critics Choice Awards collided with real world consequences, as Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump’s FIFA Peace Prize just days after U.S. airstrikes hit Venezuela and its president was taken into U.S. custody.

A punchline with unexpected weight

The 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night followed a familiar script, celebrity speeches, political humor, and applause lines designed for viral clips. But one joke from Jimmy Kimmel landed differently, given events unfolding far beyond Hollywood.

Kimmel, who won Best Talk Show for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, used his acceptance speech to make a pointed remark about President Donald Trump, saying, “A FIFA Peace Prize would have been better, but this is nice too.”

According to NewsBreak, the audience laughed as Kimmel quickly moved on, but the line echoed amid growing debate over U.S. military action overseas.

A speech that went further than a single joke

Kimmel did not stop at a single quip. He directly referenced the president again while thanking Trump for providing ongoing material for his show.

“Most of all, I want to thank our President Donald Jennifer Trump, without whom we would be going home empty handed tonight,” Kimmel said. “So thank you, Mr President, for all the many ridiculous things you do each and every day. It’s been a banner couple of weeks, and we can’t wait to get back on air tomorrow night to talk about them.”

The remarks fit Kimmel’s long running comedic style, but the timing made them more pointed than usual.

How the FIFA Peace Prize entered the spotlight

According to NewsBreak, Trump was awarded FIFA’s inaugural Peace Prize in early December during the Final Draw for the 2026 World Cup in Washington, D.C. The award was presented by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Infantino praised Trump at the ceremony, saying, “You definitely deserve the first FIFA Peace Prize for your action, for what you have obtained in your way, but you have obtained it in an incredible way.”

At the time, the honor drew mixed reactions, with some observers questioning how a sports organization defines peace related achievements.

Venezuela shifts the meaning of the moment

That skepticism intensified after U.S. military action in Venezuela. According to NewsBreak, President Trump ordered airstrikes on Saturday, January 3, targeting Caracas and nearby regions.

The New York Times reported that a senior Venezuelan official said at least 80 people had been killed, including civilians and members of security forces, with the number expected to rise.

The Times also reported that U.S. forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, transporting them to New York to face drug and weapons charges on January 5th. They both declared not guilty and the next court proceeding is set for March 17.

From late night humor to global consequences

Trump defended the operation by saying the United States would “run” Venezuela until a “safe, proper and judicious transition can take place.” He also said American oil companies would take over Venezuela’s energy sector.

Against that backdrop, Kimmel’s joke about a peace prize took on a sharper edge, illustrating how quickly entertainment, politics, and global conflict can collide.

What began as a quick laugh inside an awards hall became a reminder of how comedy often reflects, and sometimes exposes, the tension between public image and real world power.

Sources: NewsBreak, The New York Times