Ten dead in Canadian mass school shooting

Authorities say a gunman carried out shootings at both a school and a nearby home.

Others are reading now

A small community in western Canada is reeling after a gunman carried out deadly attacks at a secondary school and a nearby home.

Police say 10 people are dead and more than two dozen injured in what is one of the country’s most serious mass shootings in recent years.

The violence unfolded on Tuesday in Tumbler Ridge, a town of about 2,400 people in the province of British Columbia.

What happened

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), eight people, including the suspected gunman, died at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Officers responding to reports of an active shooter entered the building to locate the threat.

“As part of the initial response to the active shooting, police entered the school to locate the threat. During the search, officers located multiple victims. An individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self-inflicted injury,” the RCMP said in a statement.

Also read

More than 25 people were injured in the attack. Two remain in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being airlifted for specialist treatment.

In a separate but related incident, two people were found dead at a residential property. Police believe those deaths are connected to the school shooting.

Investigation under way

RCMP Superintendent Ken Floyd told reporters that the suspect has been identified but that authorities are not yet releasing further details.

“We are not in a place to understand why or what may have motivated this tragedy,” he said.

Police have not publicly named any of the victims. Officers remain in the area as investigators work to establish a timeline and motive.

Also read

Leaders respond

British Columbia Premier David Eby said the province would provide support to those affected.

“Our hearts are in Tumbler Ridge tonight with the families of those who have lost loved ones. Government will ensure every possible support for community members in the coming days, as we all try to come to terms with this unimaginable tragedy,” he said.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was “devastated by the tragic loss of life” and praised first responders for their actions. His office confirmed he would cancel a planned trip to the Munich Security Conference.

A rare event in Canada

Mass shootings are less common in Canada than in the United States, though the country has experienced several high-profile attacks in recent years.

Tuesday’s shootings are the deadliest in Canada since 2020, when a gunman in Nova Scotia killed 13 people and set fires that led to nine additional deaths.

Also read

Canada has since tightened gun control laws, including expanding a ban on firearms classified as assault weapons.

Sources: Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Government of British Columbia statements, Unilad