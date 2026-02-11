Report Claims Assad Was Preoccupied With “Getting cozy” and playing Video Games

Since receiving asylum in Moscow, Syria’s former president Bashar al-Assad has remained largely out of public view.

Now, new allegations published in Western media are raising questions about his conduct during the final phase of his rule.

According to Russian state media, President Vladimir Putin granted asylum to Assad and his family on December 8, 2025 after he fled Syria as opposition forces advanced.

Reports suggest he is living under state protection in Moscow, though authorities have not confirmed his exact location or the conditions of his stay.

Speculation about his life in exile has intensified amid claims about how he behaved in the months before leaving Damascus, The Sun reports.



Allegations From Inside the Palace

An investigation by The Atlantic, citing dozens of insiders, alleged that Assad was increasingly detached from the political and military crisis surrounding him.

Sources told the magazine he spent extended periods playing mobile games, including Candy Crush, even as his government faced mounting pressure.

The report also included claims that he pursued multiple sexual relationships during this period, with women allegedly introduced through close associates.

“He didn’t answer,” one source said of his response to urgent appeals. “He seemed to be sulking, angry at the idea that he would have to give up the presidency.”

Questions over aide’s death

Among those mentioned in The Atlantic’s reporting was media adviser Luna al-Shibl, a former Al Jazeera journalist.

She died in July 2024 after being found in her car on a highway outside Damascus. Syrian state media described the incident as a traffic accident.

Her death led to speculation online and among some observers, although no official evidence of wrongdoing has been publicly presented.

Assad left Syria soon afterward on a Russian military aircraft as rebel forces closed in, effectively ending his presidency.

Russian officials have not commented on the personal allegations outlined in The Atlantic’s report.

Sources: The Atlantic, Russian state media



