Norway plans for possible Russian ‘far north’ invasion

Norway plans for worst-case Arctic conflict.

Norway’s top military commander has outlined a scenario that once seemed unthinkable: a potential Russian incursion into Norwegian territory.

In an interview with The Guardian, Norway’s Chief of Defense, General Eirik Kristoffersen, said Oslo is planning for the possibility that Moscow could attempt a limited territorial move to secure its nuclear forces.

“We do not rule out a territorial grab by Russia as part of their plan to protect their own nuclear capabilities, which is the only thing they have left that really threatens the United States,” Kristoffersen said.

He noted that much of Russia’s nuclear arsenal is based on the Kola Peninsula, near Norway’s northern border. The region hosts nuclear submarines, land-based missiles and aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Arctic focus

Kristoffersen said Russia does not appear to have conquest ambitions in Norway similar to those seen in Ukraine.

However, he argued that in a wider NATO conflict, Moscow could seek to secure its northern flank to safeguard strategic assets.

“We are not taking this off the table, because it is still an option for Russia to do this to ensure that its nuclear capabilities are protected. This is the far north scenario that we are planning for,” he said.

At the same time, he described Russia’s recent behavior in the Arctic as less aggressive than in the Baltic Sea.

Hybrid threats

The general said Norway is preparing not only for conventional invasion scenarios but also for sabotage and hybrid tactics.

“If you prepare for the worst, there’s nothing stopping you from also being able to counter sabotage and other hybrid threats,” he said.

He added that Norway and Russia maintain communication channels, including cooperation on search and rescue in the Barents Sea.

He suggested establishing a direct military hotline between Oslo and Moscow to avoid misunderstandings.

Greenland remarks

Kristoffersen also criticized former US President Donald Trump’s recent comments about Greenland and his claims regarding allied military roles in Afghanistan.

“It didn’t make sense what he said, and I know all my American friends in Afghanistan know that,” Kristoffersen said, defending Norway’s frontline role and recalling the 10 Norwegian soldiers killed there.

On Greenland, he called Trump’s claims about Russian or Chinese military plans “very strange,” saying Norwegian intelligence sees no such activity.

“We have a very good overview of what’s happening in the Arctic… but it’s not about Greenland, it’s about getting to the Atlantic,” he said.

Occupation warning

Asked about the broader lessons of the war in Ukraine, Kristoffersen offered a cautionary note.

“If Russia learns anything from the war in Ukraine, I think it’s that it’s never a good idea to occupy a country,” he said.

“Occupying in the first place is often very easy, but maintaining the occupation is very, very hard.”

Sources: The Guardian