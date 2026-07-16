“The door to the free world must remain closed to them”: EU bans Russia’s foreign fighters

The European Commission is pushing a sweeping new entry ban to permanently block tens of thousands of foreign nationals and Russian citizens who fought in Putin’s army from ever entering the EU.

The European Commission is moving to permanently shut its borders to anyone who has taken up arms for Vladimir Putin. According to a recent report from United24 Media, the proposed 21st sanctions package against Russia includes a strict entry ban targeting both Russian citizens and the tens of thousands of foreign nationals serving in the Russian Armed Forces.

“Europe stays off limits for anyone who has participated in the invasion of Ukraine,” stated European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The unprecedented measure aims to ensure that the individuals fueling Moscow’s war machine face lasting consequences long after the fighting stops. Since the full-scale invasion began, Ukrainian intelligence has identified more than 28,000 foreign nationals from at least 136 countries fighting under Russian contracts.

Tracking war criminals across European borders

Despite strict visa regulations introduced in 2022, Russian tourism to Europe continues to climb, with Schengen countries issuing 480,000 tourist visas to Russian citizens in 2025. This has raised serious security concerns, as individuals linked to the invasion have been spotted enjoying European freedoms.

For example, Andrey Medvedev, a former commander in the Wagner Private Military Company, fled to Norway in 2023. Since then, he has repeatedly traveled across Europe, visiting Paris, Oslo, and Switzerland, while frequently clashing with law enforcement. Meanwhile, ideological extremists like British national Ben Stimson and French drone commander Sergei Munier continue to fight for Russia, fully aware that returning home could result in immediate imprisonment.

Lured into the trenches

Russia’s foreign recruits are not a monolithic group. While some are ideological supporters or violent extremists, many others from Asia, Africa, and Latin America are lured by false promises of education, high-paying jobs, or a better life. Once in Russia, they are aggressively pressured or deceived into signing military contracts and sent straight to the front lines. A new decree signed in late 2025 even requires foreign men seeking permanent residency to enlist in the military.

If the European Commission’s proposal is fully adopted, it will turn service in the Russian military into a permanent liability. For the thousands of foreign recruits currently deployed in Ukraine, the realization that they may be permanently locked out of the free world is intended to serve as a powerful deterrent.