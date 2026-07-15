A deadly game of tag: $18 million Russian helicopter taken out by Ukrainian drone

Footage show how the drone is keeping its distance before quickly closing in.

On Wednesday morning, Ukrainian forces pulled off a rare and highly difficult tactical feat, as they managed to down a sophisticated Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter, known as the Night Hunter.

The military accomplished this using a simple, remote-controlled drone. According to Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, the strike occurred around 10 a.m. Kyiv time.

The incident took place over the Belgorod region of Russia, close to the village of Vyazovoe. It marks a significant and dramatic moment in the ongoing border conflict.

“The lousy Mi-28 ‘Night Hunter’ squealed into the ground,” SBS commander Robert “Madyar” Brovdi joked when describing the strike.

The million dollar crash

Brovdi credited the strike to operators from the 427th Separate Brigade Rarog. The unit used a fast, first-person view drone to intercept the helicopter mid-air.

Normally, hitting a fast-moving helicopter with a small drone is considered almost impossible. Aircraft move at high speeds, constantly shifting their height and direction to avoid danger.

Doing this inside Russian territory makes it even harder. Operators must dodge jamming signals while tracking a target with very little time to act.

“As the video shows, the operators of the 427th Separate Brigade Rarog successfully accomplished this mission,” the Unmanned Systems Forces emphasized.

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A lethal rival

According to military estimates, the Mi-28 helicopter costs around $18 million. Russia originally built the heavy machine to rival the Ka-52 attack helicopter.

The helicopter carries a crew of two and flies up to 300 kilometres per hour. It usually provides close air support for ground forces using a heavy 30 mm automatic cannon and rockets.

But none of those weapons saved the expensive aircraft from a cheap drone. It is a stark reminder of how small tech is rewriting the rules of modern air combat.