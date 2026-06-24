“The essence of childhood destroyed”: new UN report accuses Israel of deliberately targeting children

A highly controversial new UN independent commission report accuses Israeli forces of deliberately targeting Palestinian children and committing atrocity crimes in Gaza and the West Bank. Citing the destruction of neonatal centers and starvation tactics, the inquiry alleges genocidal intent, while critics strongly reject the findings as a biased misrepresentation of the realities of urban warfare.

A blistering new report from a UN independent commission of inquiry has leveled devastating accusations against Israeli forces, concluding that they have deliberately targeted Palestinian children in Gaza and the West Bank.

The findings, released in late June 2026, detail severe atrocities and characterize the systematic destruction of healthcare and infrastructure as genocidal, sparking intense global outrage and fierce rebuttals from Israeli officials.

A devastating indictment

The report, grimly titled “The essence of childhood has been destroyed,” paints a harrowing picture of the conflict’s toll on the youngest and most vulnerable. According to UN News, the commission, led by Srinivasan Muralidhar, concluded that Israeli security forces have engaged in the deliberate targeting and killing of children.

Since the conflict began in October 2023, the commission states that over 20,000 children have been killed.

The inquiry goes beyond casualty numbers, highlighting the deliberate destruction of critical infrastructure essential for survival. The report cites the systematic dismantling of neonatal centers, maternity wards, schools, and orphanages.

Furthermore, the commission explicitly points to starvation imposed through blockades and sieges as a primary driver of preventable child deaths, arguing that these actions severely undermine the reproductive future and the very existence of the Palestinian people.

The controversy and the rebuttal

The commission’s findings have ignited a firestorm of controversy. The report argues that the continued use of high-payload munitions in densely populated areas, even after the October 2025 ceasefire, indicates an intentional strategy of collective punishment, suggesting Israeli forces view the entire civilian population as associated with Hamas.

However, the report has faced intense pushback. Organizations like UN Watch have issued comprehensive rebuttals, dismissing the inquiry as a “libelous sham.” Critics argue that the commission fails to provide verified evidence of soldiers specifically identifying and targeting civilian children for execution.

On top of this, they accuse the UN report of systematically erasing the reality of Hamas’s tactics—specifically the deeply entrenched military infrastructure woven throughout civilian areas—and relying on speculative reconstructions of battlefield events.