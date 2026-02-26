The internet erupts over Erika Kirk: “She’s acting”

It was not only political messages that drew attention when Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

Others are reading now

One of the guests in the gallery suddenly became the focus and sparked a heated debate online.

“I am very proud”

Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, had been invited by the president and was seated among specially selected guests. During the speech, Trump highlighted her late husband, who was shot and killed last year, and spent several minutes speaking about his significance.

Trump praised his former friend and spoke of a renewed religious awakening in the United States.

“I am very proud to say that during my time in office, both the first four years and especially the past year, there has been a tremendous renewal of religion, faith, Christianity and belief in God,” the president said from the podium.

He added that the development was particularly noticeable among young people and directly linked it to Charlie Kirk.

Also read

This is reported by Newsner.

“She’s acting”

As his words echoed through the chamber, cameras focused on Erika Kirk. She appeared visibly moved and wiped tears from her eyes.

At one point, Trump asked her to stand so the assembly could acknowledge her. “Erika has been through a lot. In memory of Charlie, we must all stand together and affirm that America is one nation under God, and we must completely reject political violence of any kind,” the president said.

However, reactions at home quickly shifted from politics to her facial expressions. On social media, viewers began analyzing every blink and movement.

One critical voice wrote: “She knows the camera is on her, and then she starts acting. Right on cue.” Others felt her shift between composure and tears seemed staged, and some used harsh words about her appearance.

Also read

At the same time, many came to her defense. One user wrote:

“Can you please stop hating on that woman … honestly. People do not grieve the same way.” Several pointed out that grief can be expressed differently, especially in a public and emotionally charged situation.

Erika Kirk herself has not commented on the debate. But the episode once again shows how quickly moments from major televised events can become subject to intense scrutiny and how emotions, genuine or not, can be dissected within seconds.