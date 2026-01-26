“The people in charge have lied to us” – Bill Clinton issues statement on Minnesota-shooting

The former president says, that “it is up to all of us, who believe in the promise of American democracy, to stand up”.

They are both male.

They are both Caucasian.

They are both American.

They are both 79 years old.

And one of them is the current president of the U.S., and the other left office 25 years ago.

Donald Trump and Bill Clinton may have many things in common, but it is safe to say, that they disagree on several policies.

Following the fatal shooting of 37-year old Alex Pretti in Minnesota this weekend, the Trump-administration has defended the actions of the ICE-agents shooting Pretti, stating that Pretti assaulted the officers, and that the shots were fired in self-defence, according to Reuters.

However, that account of the events is contradicted by footage released by bystanders and witnesses to the fatal shooting.

It is not known what narrative Bill Clinton supports, but given his statement released Sunday, he is unlikely to support the Trump-administrations version of what happened – especially since the former president accuses “the people in charge” of having lied to the American public.

The statement in full

Below is the statement from Bill Clinton in full. At the bottom, you can find the X-post, where Clinton released the statement.

MY STATEMENT ON THE HORRIBLE SCENES PLAYING OUT IN MINNEAPOLIS AND ACROSS AMERICA

JANUARY 25, 2026

In recent week, we’ve watched horrible scene s play out in Minneapolis and other communities that I never thought would take place in America. People, including children, have been saized from their homes, workplaces, and the street by masked federal agents. Peaceful protestors and citizens excercising their constitutional right to observe and document law enforcement have been arrested, beaten, teargassed, and most searingly, in the cases of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, shot and killed.

All of this is unacceptable and should have been avoided. To make matters even wrose, at every turn, the people in charge have lied to us, told us not to believe what we’ve seen with our own eyes, and pushed increasingly and antagonistic tactics, including impeding investigations by local authorities.

Over the course of a lifetime, we face only a few moments where the decisions we make and the actions we take will shape our history to come. This is one of them. If we give our freedoms away after 250 years, we might never get them back.

It is up to all of us who believe in the promice of American democracy to stand up, speak out, and show that our nation still belongs to We the People.

Sources: Reuters, BBC, AP News, X