The UN just hit pause on rescuing hundreds of trapped ships after a new drone strike

The UN has suspended its massive evacuation plan in the Strait of Hormuz after an Iranian drone struck a Singapore-flagged cargo ship. The attack, driven by Iran’s demand to strictly control all transit routes, has plunged the shipping industry back into uncertainty and stranded thousands of sailors once again.

Just as it looked like the massive maritime traffic jam in the Middle East was finally clearing up, the situation has violently snapped back to square one. A sudden drone strike on a commercial cargo ship has forced the United Nations to completely halt its highly publicized evacuation plan for the Persian Gulf. The attack highlights just how incredibly fragile the recent peace agreements are, leaving thousands of exhausted seafarers stuck in geopolitical limbo once again.

The drone strike that stopped the rescue

The fragile truce in the Strait of Hormuz shattered on Thursday when the Ever Lovely, a Singapore-flagged cargo ship, was targeted from the sky. According to a report by The War Zone, United States officials confirmed that an Iranian drone deliberately struck the commercial vessel as it sailed roughly seven miles off the coast of Oman.

While the projectile slammed directly into the starboard side of the ship’s bridge and shattered windows, the crew miraculously escaped without any casualties, and the vessel remained seaworthy. Interestingly, the Ever Lovely was actually sailing independently and was not officially participating in the UN’s organized evacuation convoy. However, the attack in those specific waters sent a terrifyingly clear message to the rest of the international fleet.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) immediately pulled the plug on its rescue operations. IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez stated that he had to temporarily pause the entire framework to guarantee the safety of the 11,000 seafarers still trapped in the region. He emphasized that the crews cannot be treated as collateral damage, forcing the UN to wait for absolute safety guarantees before giving the green light again.

Iran flexes its muscles over the map

The motivation behind the drone strike boils down to a fierce turf war over who actually controls the water. Earlier in the week, the IMO and Oman had carefully mapped out a safe, temporary southern exit corridor that hugged the Omani coastline, allowing ships to bypass Iranian-controlled waters. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) furiously rejected this workaround.

State-run media in Tehran broadcasted severe warnings from the IRGC, declaring that any transit routes not explicitly designated by the Iranian government were “unacceptable and completely dangerous.” The newly formed Persian Gulf Strait Authority even took to social media to warn shipping companies that if they used the UN-backed southern route, their safe passage would absolutely not be guaranteed.

These were not just empty threats broadcasted over the radio. Before the drone slammed into the Ever Lovely, Iranian naval forces actively intercepted multiple tankers attempting to navigate the southern corridor. Intelligence firms tracked several massive ships that were abruptly forced to turn around and drop anchor after the IRGC ordered them to halt, effectively eliminating the only route that operators believed to be free of Iranian interference.

A massive setback for global trade

The sudden suspension of the evacuation is a crushing blow to the global shipping industry. Just 24 hours prior, maritime traffic through the strait had rebounded sharply, with dozens of vessels finally making it out of the Gulf over a busy weekend. That brief surge of movement had provided a massive sigh of relief to the global economy, directly contributing to a sharp drop in crude oil prices.

Now, that normalization trajectory has been completely reversed. Maritime intelligence firms are warning clients that the southern corridor is now subject to active, hostile enforcement. Major shipping conglomerates that had just started prepping their stranded fleets for departure are once again forced to take a strict wait-and-see approach, bleeding money while their ships sit idle at anchor.

Beyond the immediate financial toll, the strike is a massive geopolitical headache. The attack directly undermines the 60-day memorandum of understanding recently signed between Washington and Tehran, which was supposed to guarantee safe navigation. As diplomats scramble to salvage the crumbling peace deal, hundreds of massive ships and their exhausted crews remain trapped behind the blockade, waiting for a safe way home.