Nearly three months since Maduro was captured – and we can expect to see a “slim” Maduro in court, his son says

A court hearing Thursday is primarily aimed at resolving som procedural issues, before the trial can go ahead.

Others are reading now

It has now been nearly three months, since the US conducted a military operation in Venezuela and took the president of the country, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife captive.

They were brought to New York, where Maduro is now facing trial, charged with narco-terrorism, conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism, money laundering, corruption and drug trafficking.

TIME reported in January, that Maduro and his wife had been incarcerated in The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn – the same center, where Sean “Diddy” Combs, Ghislaine Maxwell and Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has previously been held, according to CNN.

It has been described by inmates as “disgusting” with “horryfying” conditions, CNN reports, but according to the son of Nicolas Maduro, his father is doing well behind bars.

Expect a “slim” president

Speaking during a pro-government march in Caracas on Monday, Maduro’s son, Nicolás Maduro Guerra, described his father’s condition in detention.

Also read

“We will see a slim president, with an athletic constitution, who exercises every day,” he said in a video posted on X. Article continues below.

Display content from t.co Click to display external content from t.co,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

He added that demonstrations were being organized ahead of Thursday’s court appearance, calling for both Maduro and Flores to be freed.

“They feel very good, they are strong, full of energy, with a lot of strength,” he told the broadcaster Telesur, who shared the video.

Court ahead

Thrusday, a court hearing is expected to deal primarily with procedural matters before the case a moves forward to substantive arguments.

Also read

Maduro Guerra also expressed confidence in the outcome of the legal process, saying he believes his father will prove his “innocence.”

According to reports, Maduro is being held alone in his cell under strict conditions, without access to the internet or newspapers.

Sources: Telesur, CNN, TIME, AFP, News.ro