Friendly fire downed three US F-15’s in Kuwait, US confirms

According to the statement, Kuwait has acknowledged what happened.

Reports of “several” US military aircraft being downed in Kuwait surfaced earlier Monday, and now the US military has confirmed that three fighter jets were downed in what appears to be a friendly fire incident.

A statement released by US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that the three F-15s were flying in support of Operation Epic Fury (the codename for the operations in Iran) when they were downed due to an “apparent friendly fire incident.”

The statement adds that the F-15s were involved in active combat, including attacks from Iranian aircraft, drones, and ballistic missiles, when the three planes were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses.

All six crew members who ejected are reported to be in stable condition.

Three US service members killed

On Sunday, CENTCOM released a statement saying that three American service members died during US military operations targeting Iran, marking the first confirmed fatalities since strikes began over the weekend.

Five more personnel were reported seriously injured. The identities of the three soldiers have not been released.

It is unclear how the service members died.

Trump will “avenge” fallen service members

In a video posted on Truth Social on Sunday, US President Donald Trump offered his condolences to the families of the fallen service members and said, he hoped for a speedy recovery for the wounded.

He also warned the public, that the three deaths are unlikely to be the last of the conflict.

“America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists, who have waged war against, basically, civilization,” Trump said.

Sources: Statement from US Centcom, statement from Donald Trump on Truth Social