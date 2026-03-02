Putin loyalists say Moscow must arm Iran or face US: ‘There are no more laws’

Fears of a broader global conflict are intensifying after senior Russian figures called for direct military backing of Iran.

Hardline voices in Moscow have warned that failing to support Tehran could leave Russia exposed to future US action.

Their remarks come amid ongoing fighting in Ukraine and rising instability in the Middle East.

Calls for action

Several prominent pro-Kremlin politicians have publicly pressed for immediate military assistance to Iran. They argue that Moscow must stand firmly by Tehran following reported US and Israeli strikes.

Alexei Zhuravlev, deputy chairman of the Russian parliament’s defence committee, said: “This is not a situation where we should limit ourselves to protest notes, but rather stand up for Iran before it is too late, by all possible means, including military support.”

He also proposed forming a “military coalition” of states opposed to the West, suggesting that without united resistance, countries could be targeted individually.

Zhuravlev warned: “It is clear that the United States will no longer even try to negotiate with anyone and will attack a new opponent with renewed force,” adding that Russia itself could eventually face similar pressure.

Escalating rhetoric

Other senior lawmakers echoed the confrontational tone. Andrei Kartapolov, chairman of the parliamentary defence committee, told Russian state television:

“So now tell me, what moral right does any scum in the West have to say anything against [our] special military operation [in Ukraine], or against Russia in general….?”

He added:

“If we want to survive, we must do exactly what they do…. There are only those who lick the boots of their overlord, led by the United States, and there are those who don’t. We haven’t done this, aren’t doing this, and won’t do this.”

Kartapolov cautioned that Moscow must not show weakness, stating:

“We could be next. If we falter, if we cave in. But we have no right to cave in, no right to waver. We must press forward to the end [in Ukraine]..”

World war fears

Kremlin-aligned commentator Vladimir Solovyov predicted that the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran could merge.

“There are no more laws: international diplomacy has been destroyed [with the US-Israeli strikes on Iran],” he said.

He added: “We must clearly understand that we have entered an era of major wars. These regional conflicts cannot help but merge and coalesce into one larger conflict.”

Russian parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin also claimed the global situation was entering a dangerous phase. “The world has entered a phase of conflicts, turbulence and tension,” he said, arguing that nuclear weapons remain the primary deterrent against large-scale war.

War at home<

As rhetoric intensifies abroad, fighting continues inside Ukraine. Russian forces remain engaged in a prolonged campaign that has reshaped relations between Moscow and the West.

In a separate development, one of Russia’s largest oil export facilities was hit in what officials described as a Ukrainian drone strike. The Shesharis oil loading terminal at the port of Novorossiysk caught fire after explosions, with reports of injuries and damage linked to aerial and maritime drones.

Authorities said at least five people were hurt, and some residential buildings were affected when air defence systems malfunctioned during the attack.

Sources: Express, Russian state television broadcasts.