Tourist hotspot tragedy, as boy, 13, mauled to death by shark

He got bit in the thigh and bled out.

A quiet afternoon at a busy seaside spot turned into chaos, leaving onlookers stunned and emergency crews racing against time.

Thirteen-year-old Deivson Rocha Dantas was playing in the water with his friend off Chifre Beach in Pernambuco, Brazil, a popular tourist destination, when he was attacked by a shark from behind.

The boy was pulled from the sea and taken to hospital, but tragically, he later died from his injuries.

According to medical officials, Deivson died from severe blood loss.

In a statement released on Facebook, the State Committee for Monitoring Shark Incidents (CEMIT) noted that there are 150 signs in the area warning of the risk of shark attacks.

Third fatal shark attack in January

According to Google Maps’ shark attack tracker, January 2026 saw three fatal shark attacks.

On January 8, a 56-year-old woman from Minnesota was attacked in the U.S. Virgin Islands, losing her arm and later dying from her injuries.

On January 26, a 12-year-old boy was attacked and killed by a shark in Sydney, Australia.

A dangerous history

Pernambuco has recorded 82 shark attacks since 1992, according to state data, with 27 of them fatal.

Officials have not confirmed the species involved in this case, although tiger and bull sharks are known to frequent the area.

The State Committee for Monitoring Shark Incidents said it would step up surveillance and revive a shark-tracking programme using microchips.

Experts advising the committee say coastal development and overfishing may be pushing sharks closer to shore.

Sources: CBS News, Daily Express, The Guardian, Google Maps Shark Attack Tracker, State Committee for Monitoring Shark Incidents (CEMIT)