Traditional values visa draws French applicants to Russia

A Russian diplomatic initiative is attracting attention in Western Europe, tapping into cultural anxieties and political divides.

Officials say interest has been rising steadily, though the scale remains limited, reports TASS.

Interest grows quietly

Russia has issued 170 visas to French citizens under a program designed for foreigners who say they share what Moscow calls traditional values. The scheme allows visa holders to later apply for a temporary residence permit without quotas, with a pathway to Russian citizenship.

Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov disclosed the figures in an interview with aif.ru, reported by state news agency TASS. He said interest in the program has been increasing since it was formally launched last year.

Presidential backing

Meshkov linked the initiative to a presidential decree signed on August 19, 2024. “Since the Executive Order of the Russian President № 702 on Providing Humanitarian Support to Individuals Sharing Traditional Russian Spiritual and Moral Values of August 19, 2024 was issued, we have observed a growing interest among foreigners residing in France in this program,” he said.

“So far, 170 visas have been issued for entry to Russia, which allows recipients to later obtain a temporary residence permit without quotas, with the prospect of acquiring Russian citizenship,” the ambassador added.

Who is applying

According to Meshkov, the visa recipients come from a wide range of backgrounds. They include families, some with multiple children, as well as individual entrepreneurs, IT specialists, translators and workers from various sectors.

He said applicants are united by “a desire to connect their future with Russia and a commitment to traditional Russian spiritual and moral values,” framing the program as a long-term relocation choice rather than short-term migration.

Reasons cited

The ambassador also pointed to specific motivations driving interest from France. Among them, he cited dissatisfaction with what he described as an enforced LGBT agenda, along with administrative hurdles and financial pressures.

“Additional motives include the enforced LGBT agenda in France (the LGBT movement is recognized as extremist and banned in Russia), administrative and bureaucratic obstacles, and financial difficulties,” Meshkov said.

Broader context

The initiative fits into Russia’s wider effort to present itself as a haven for socially conservative foreigners disillusioned with Western policies. While the number of visas issued so far is small, Russian officials portray the trend as symbolic of deeper cultural realignments.

It remains unclear how many applicants will ultimately settle permanently in Russia or pursue citizenship, but Moscow has signaled that similar programs could be expanded if interest continues.

Sources: TASS, aif.ru



