Historic landmarks often require meticulous care to preserve their timeless beauty for future generations.

Yet, when massive construction projects take over famous spaces, public suspicion can easily spiral into wild theories. A few viral images are all it takes to trigger intense online debates about what is really happening behind closed doors, reports The Irish Star.

Online rumors fly

A historic building is currently facing intense scrutiny from internet watchdogs. Recent photographs showing chipped paint at the base of iconic pillars have ignited a firestorm of speculation across social media platforms.

According to a report by The Irish Star, several users on X claimed that the deterioration was caused on purpose. Some online theorists argued that the current administration wants an excuse to redesign the architecture completely.

One viral post specifically alleged a secret motive behind the visible damage. “Look at those columns. For weeks, I’ve been warning people that trump plans to DESTROY them because he prefers the Corinthian-style to match his gaudy ballroom. That looks like someone has DAMAGED them intentionally to claim “maintenance” is necessary,” wrote a user on X.

Official channels quickly dismissed the internet rumors. A White House spokesperson told The Irish Star via email: “The North Portico columns are currently undergoing standard restoration work. This is for stone repair in the columns.”

Rising construction costs

This architectural drama unfolds alongside a massive and controversial ballroom development on the property. The price tag for the project has recently skyrocketed to a staggering $600 million.

This massive figure directly contradicts earlier promises. Initially, the public was told the $400 million project would rely entirely on private donors, but current projections indicate taxpayers will cover half the bill.

Meanwhile, cleanup crews are working rapidly on the South Lawn following a recent UFC fight night. The extensive groundskeeping operation is expected to wrap up very soon.

Algae and accusations

The renovations extend far beyond the executive mansion itself. The administration also authorized a $14 million project to fix discoloration in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

CNN reported that the pool quickly turned green with algae just a day after being refilled. Workers had to use heavy filtration systems and chemical treatments to clear the murky water.

The setback triggered a sharp political reaction. On Monday, the president claimed on Truth Social that his opponents had sabotaged the landmark, though officials found no actual proof of vandalism.

Sources: The Irish Star, CNN