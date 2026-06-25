Trump blasts ‘disappointing’ NATO allies for failing US in Iran war

Keeping international alliances together always requires a delicate mix of patience, charm, and strategic flattery.

When global partners disagree on the battlefield, tension usually moves behind closed doors. According to DR News, a recent high-stakes meeting in Washington showed just how far some leaders will go to keep the peace

The Trump whisperer

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte recently visited the White House for a tense meeting with US President Donald Trump. The American leader was furious over a lack of European military support during the recent Iran war.

To calm the waters, Rutte resorted to unusual tactics. According to DR News, the alliance chief brought giant presentation boards into the Oval Office to make his case.

Correspondent Stéphanie Surrugue reported that the posters used charts to show Trump that European allies have increased defense spending by 8,000 billion Danish kroner.

She noted that Rutte went completely overboard to prove financial burdens would be shared fairly.

Failed the US

Despite the colorful charts, Trump remained deeply skeptical about NATO’s future. He openly complained that key European nations completely abandoned the US when the fighting started.

“What we’ve been through the last two months with the various countries, I wouldn’t have accepted from most people,” Trump said, specifically naming Britain, Italy, Germany, and Spain as major disappointments.

European leaders have countered that Washington launched the conflict with Iran without consulting them first. Because they were left in the dark, multiple nations refused to get dragged into the war.

Rutte tried to remind Trump that US military jets used European bases during the clashes. “I know that there have been a few cases that you are very disappointed about, but in general your European allies have stood by your side,” Rutte said.

Equal parts smiles

Along with his data boards, the NATO chief showered the US president with intense praise. Rutte credited American pressure for forcing European nations to drastically increase their military budgets.

“The alliance is so much stronger because of this man,” Rutte stated. Surrugue reported that Rutte even labeled Trump the leader of the free world multiple times during the meeting.

This charm offensive comes just two weeks before a critical NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey. Alliance leaders are scrambling to prove they are meeting American demands, pointing out billions of dollars in new contracts signed with US defense firms.

Many members are already hiking budgets. Germany plans to double its spending by 2029, with Poland and the Nordic countries rapidly expanding their military funding.

Sources: DR News