Twin massive earthquakes strike Venezuela, turning the capital into a “horror movie”

Venezuela has been devastated by two back-to-back earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude. The double disaster has flattened dozens of buildings in Caracas, leaving at least 32 dead, hundreds injured, and thousands more feared trapped beneath the rubble as global aid teams rush to assist.

A double dose of seismic terror has left Venezuela in a state of shock. On Wednesday afternoon, two massive earthquakes ripped through the country back-to-back, collapsing dozens of buildings into piles of shattered concrete and steel in the capital city of Caracas.

As rescue workers desperately dig through the rubble, officials are bracing for a catastrophic death toll that scientists warn could easily soar into the thousands.

A double-strike during a public holiday

The disaster struck with zero warning on a quiet public holiday afternoon when many Venezuelans were relaxing at home.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake first hit about 100 miles west of Caracas. Less than sixty seconds later, a second, even larger magnitude 7.5 tremor violently shook the exact same region.

The immediate aftermath looked like a war zone. Dozens of apartment buildings completely pancaked, trapping families inside. Distraught relatives gathered around mounds of debris as night fell, listening for any signs of life beneath the ruins.

While early reports by Reuters officially confirmed at least 32 deaths and over 700 injuries, experts fear these numbers represent a tiny fraction of the true devastation.

The USGS is using predictive modeling to estimate the final toll, warning that casualties will likely run into the thousands and could realistically top 10,000. Compounding the chaos, an opposition-led tracking website already had over 6,600 people registered as completely unaccounted for just hours after the quakes.

“Like a horror movie” on the ground

For those who survived the initial tremors, the experience was purely traumatizing. The shaking was so intense that emergency earthquake alerts flashing on people’s phones barely gave them two seconds to react before their entire worlds began to spin.

Witnesses described hearing a deafening crash as heavy furniture toppled over and structures began to buckle.

Tens of thousands of panicked residents flooded into the streets of Caracas, screaming and dodging falling bricks. One survivor, who had to climb over immense debris to escape her neighborhood, described the entire scene as a real-life horror movie.

The destruction is particularly severe in the coastal state of La Guaira, home to the capital’s main international airport.

Video captured inside the airport terminal showed crumbling masonry and thick clouds of dust raining down on fleeing passengers. The airport has been completely shut down to commercial traffic, cutting off a vital transit route just as emergency relief is needed most.

Global aid mobilizes despite bitter politics

The sheer scale of the tragedy is forcing bitter political rivals to temporarily put their differences aside.

Venezuela’s interim President, Delcy Rodriguez, appeared on state television in the early hours of Thursday morning to express her condolences and confirm that intense, non-stop rescue operations are underway.

Surprisingly, help is being offered by Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump took to social media to offer immediate American assistance, calling the mounting casualties a “devastating number of deaths.”

The diplomatic outreach is notable given the incredibly hostile relationship between the two nations, following a violent U.S. raid to capture former leader Nicolas Maduro earlier this year. The U.S. State Department confirmed it is actively mobilizing emergency assistance teams alongside allies like Brazil, Spain, and the Dominican Republic.

As hospitals across Caracas double up their night shifts to handle the massive influx of wounded citizens, the country is bracing for a long and painful recovery.

Local schools have canceled classes for the rest of the week, and persistent, terrifying aftershocks continue to rattle the nerves of a population sleeping out in the open air, terrified to step back inside their own homes.