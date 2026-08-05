Trump branded ‘crybaby’ after lawyers bust government’s ‘abuse of power’

Another user called him an “insufferable donkey”

When high-stakes political moments are broadcast live, a single question can derail an entire press event.

A routine document signing is supposed to project calm control. Instead, one recent ceremony spiraled into a heated outburst that left audiences at home completely stunned.

Meltdown on camera

During an August 3 Fox News broadcast, President Donald Trump sat in the Oval Office to establish a new commission. Then, an MS Now reporter shifted the topic to a high-profile legal defeat.

The journalist asked about the Justice Department abruptly dropping its criminal case against former Olympian David Hearn. Authorities had originally accused the athlete of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The president immediately directed his fury at U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. “I guess she choked! I don’t know what the hell happened,” he told the press pool, according to Fox News cited by the Irish Star.

The situation escalated wildly when the reporter pressed him on Pirro’s future in the administration. Instead of offering a diplomatic answer, the president unleashed a relentless barrage of insults directly at the journalist.

Screaming at the press

“I don’t know! You know what? You’re fake news to me! Don’t ever talk again!” he shouted. Taking a breath, he continued his attack. “You’re fake news! One of the worst ones in the business! Fortunately, nobody watches you!”

The explosive reaction instantly lit up social media platforms. Online commentators mocked the president relentlessly, with one viewer writing that he sounded exactly like a “crybaby” who simply complained too much.

Another user called him an “insufferable donkey” for failing to answer a simple, straightforward question. Still, loyal fans rushed to his defense online. They praised him for shutting down a critical reporter.

A flawed project

The underlying controversy traces back to July 31. That is when Pirro formally asked a judge to dismiss the charges against Hearn. She stated that newly discovered information made it impossible to attribute the damage to vandalism.

A fiery statement from Hearn’s legal team revealed the real cause of the incident. They blamed a rushed contractor who was frantically trying to finish construction before the upcoming America 250 celebrations.

The lawyers demanded a formal apology from the government. “Its dismissal today does not erase the abuse of government power in arresting and charging a patriotic American who did nothing wrong,” their statement read.

Sources: The Irish Star, Fox News, MS Now