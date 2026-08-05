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Trump labels key U.S. ally “bankrupt” in fiery White House remarks

Nicolai Haugsted Nicolai Haugsted
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Trump attacks Britain’s energy policy with scathing new comments.

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Donald Trump used Britain as an example of what he believes is Europe’s failed energy policy, arguing that the country is squandering vast natural resources while moving in the wrong direction on renewable energy.

Speaking during a White House press conference on Monday, the U.S. president claimed the United Kingdom possesses enormous wealth beneath the North Sea but risks economic decline if it continues restricting oil and gas production.

While discussing Europe’s broader challenges, Trump identified immigration and energy as the continent’s two biggest problems.

Turning his attention to Britain, he argued that reopening North Sea oil fields would dramatically strengthen the country’s economy.

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“If you open those fields, you’ll become a wealthy country. If they stay closed, you’ll go bankrupt, which is basically what you already are,” he said according to o2.pl.

Trump also said he had discussed the issue with Britain’s new prime minister, Andy Burnham, adding that the British leader “sounded fantastic” when they spoke about the future of North Sea production.

Wind power comes under fire

The president also renewed his criticism of wind energy, insisting that countries investing heavily in wind farms ultimately damage their own economies.

“You have windmills everywhere. Windmills mean you lose money. Every country that has windmills is a loser.”

Trump has repeatedly argued that expanding domestic fossil fuel production is the best path to economic growth, and he used Britain as his latest example during Monday’s remarks.

According to Trump, the United Kingdom is sitting on one of the world’s strongest energy reserves through the North Sea but has failed to take full advantage of it.

His comments come as energy policy remains a major political issue across Europe, where governments continue to balance domestic energy security, economic considerations and long-term climate goals.

The White House remarks are the latest example of Trump’s long-running opposition to large-scale wind power projects and his continued support for expanding oil and gas production.

This article is made and published by Nicolai H, who may have used AI in the preparation

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