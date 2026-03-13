Greenland government split casts shadow over talks with the U.S.

A political rift inside Greenland’s government has created new uncertainty around the territory’s sensitive negotiations with the United States.

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According to Danish broadcaster DR and the Ritzau news agency, the crisis followed the decision by the party Siumut to withdraw from Greenland’s governing coalition, a move that forced Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Motzfeldt to step down despite her opposition to the decision.

Motzfeldt has played a central role in recent diplomatic contacts involving Greenland, Denmark and the United States, meaning the sudden change could affect ongoing discussions with Washington.

Talks could restart

Motzfeldt warned the political rupture could derail the diplomatic process already underway. “It means we have to start from the beginning,” she told DR, referring to negotiations involving Greenlandic, Danish and American officials.

The development comes at a delicate moment in Greenland’s international relations. The United States has shown growing strategic interest in the Arctic island in recent years because of its location, security importance and natural resources.

In recent weeks Motzfeldt travelled to Washington together with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen to address tensions surrounding Greenland’s geopolitical position and its relationship with the United States.

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Minister opposes decision

Siumut’s withdrawal from the coalition automatically removed Motzfeldt from her ministerial role because she represented the party in government.

However, she made clear she did not support the decision taken by the party leadership.

“As I have said, I believe you must be able to look at yourself in the mirror and reconcile your values with the party you belong to. Today’s decision is not compatible with the way I work,” she said to DR.

Motzfeldt also signalled uncertainty about her political future, saying she now needs time to consider her next steps. “It must be up to me to reflect on what my political future looks like.”

Coalition dispute deepens

The political dispute that triggered the split intensified after two ministers from coalition partners Demokraatit and Inuit Ataqatigiit entered Denmark’s parliamentary election campaign while remaining in their government posts.

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Siumut argued they should temporarily step aside from ministerial duties during the campaign, a request rejected by Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

Despite the party’s withdrawal, DR reports that Nielsen’s government still retains a parliamentary majority. Nevertheless, the loss of a senior minister comes at a sensitive moment in Greenland’s international diplomacy.

Former Siumut leader Kim Kielsen also criticised the party’s decision. Speaking to the Danish broadcaster, he said he was “very much” opposed to leaving the coalition and questioned the basis for the move.

For now, Nielsen must temporarily take over Motzfeldt’s responsibilities until a replacement is appointed. Her departure could disrupt continuity in Greenland’s diplomacy with Washington at a particularly sensitive time.

Sources: DR, Ritzau