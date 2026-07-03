Trump cashes in on crypto while the broader market bleeds out

President Donald Trump has raked in a massive $1 billion from his family’s crypto ventures, all while the broader digital asset market suffers a devastating 50 percent crash.

President Donald Trump has officially transformed his newfound love for cryptocurrency into a massive billion-dollar windfall. According to a recent financial disclosure, his family’s digital asset ventures generated extraordinary personal profits over the last year. However, this staggering financial success sharply contrasts with a devastating market crash currently erasing the portfolios of everyday investors.

During his 2024 campaign, Trump promised to transform the United States into the undisputed global capital for cryptocurrency. This aggressive pro-industry stance initially sent Bitcoin soaring to a record-breaking $126,000 by October 2025. Yet, according to a recent analysis by CNN, the world’s most popular token has since plummeted by more than 50 percent.

Bitcoin is currently hovering below the $60,000 mark despite the US stock market notching its best quarter in six years. The brutal monthslong decline underscores the inherent volatility of digital currencies compared to traditional, government-backed financial assets. While the president personally locks in his astronomical profits, the wider crypto industry faces a stomach-churning wave of forced liquidations.

Rolling out the regulatory red carpet

The massive crypto crash comes despite the Trump administration actively laying out a regulatory red carpet for the digital asset sector. The White House has consistently championed the industry, recently proposing a “strategic bitcoin reserve” to backstop the token’s fluctuating value. The president also successfully installed highly sympathetic regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission to ease federal oversight.

Consequently, the SEC recently dropped multiple enforcement actions against crypto companies maintaining direct financial ties to the Trump family. Legal experts note that the administration has essentially handed these decentralized firms everything they could possibly want. However, critics argue that these blatant regulatory favors have completely failed to legitimise an industry long plagued by fraud.

The president’s specific financial filings highlight precisely how lucrative this deregulated environment has become for his inner circle. His crypto firm, World Liberty Financial, generated over $500 million from token sales last year alone. Furthermore, a licensing agreement related to his fundamentally useless commemorative memecoin brought in an astonishing $635 million before losing 98 percent of its value.

Shrugging off conflicts as the AI bubble expands

Facing intense scrutiny, Trump recently brushed off severe concerns that he is actively profiting from an industry his administration regulates. During a press conference at Joint Base Andrews, he casually attributed his massive wealth increase to the rising stock market instead. The White House continues to deny any conflict of interest, insisting the president is entirely removed from managing his personal investments.

While the administration successfully deregulates the space, the actual crypto market continues to spiral downwards for several key economic reasons. Investors are increasingly spooked by massive institutional sell-offs, including major hoarding firms reversing their long-held promises to never sell Bitcoin. Capital is also rapidly fleeing the volatile crypto sector and flowing directly into the booming artificial intelligence industry.

Financial analysts expect this painful market bleed to continue at a slower pace before any significant demand returns. Despite these severe short-term bumps, experts believe the administration’s favorable treatment will eventually boost long-term valuations. For now, the administration has created a highly unique ecosystem where the president cashes out a billion dollars while his supporters face financial ruin.