Hegseth explodes at protesters with brutal seven-word insult

Hegseth sends blunt message to anti-Trump protesters: “You’re ingrates”

Political tensions flared once again in Washington, D.C., after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth used unusually blunt language while addressing National Guard troops stationed in the nation’s capital ahead of Independence Day festivities.

According to The Irish Star, the remarks came at Meridian Hill Park, where National Guard personnel were assembled as part of the Trump administration’s “D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force.” As Hegseth spoke, protesters gathered nearby could be heard chanting for the troops to leave the city.

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Protesters branded “ingrates”

Hegseth began by apologizing to the soldiers for arriving late before turning his attention to the demonstrators.

“The sound of ingrates… of people who are so blinded by ideology they can’t see law and order, and common sense in front of them.”

Despite the confrontation unfolding nearby, Hegseth insisted the Guard’s mission was not political. Instead, he argued that maintaining public safety benefits every American regardless of race, gender, or background.

He also praised the troops for traveling from across the country to serve in the capital during the United States’ 250th anniversary celebrations, predicting they would continue carrying out their duties professionally long after the protesters had dispersed.

Credit belongs to Trump, Hegseth says

Later in his remarks, Hegseth shifted his criticism toward the media, claiming news organizations were unwilling to acknowledge what he described as improving public safety in Washington because doing so would require giving credit to President Donald Trump and senior administration officials.

“Courageous men like President Trump and Stephen, who said enough is enough, are the reason why this city is a safe and beautiful place.”

According to Hegseth, any reported decline in crime has received little attention because it would undermine media narratives surrounding the administration.

His comments come as Washington prepares for large-scale Independence Day events, with security remaining a major focus for federal officials and National Guard personnel deployed throughout the city.