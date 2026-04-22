“Don’t try, like Ukraine” – Russia issues chilling warning to candidate country for the European Union

The rhetoric is much like the one coming from the Kremlin ahead of the invasion og Ukraine.

Tensions around Moldova’s breakaway Transnistria region are rising as Moscow issues fresh warnings.

Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said Moscow is prepared to act to protect its citizens in Transnistria, according to an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda.

“If necessary, Russia will take all necessary measures and resort to all available methods to protect them (Russian citizens in Transnistria) in accordance with the Constitution” of the Russian Federation, Shoigu said.

He claimed around 220,000 Russian citizens live in the separatist region and argued their safety is at risk due to what he described as actions by Ukraine and Moldova.

Energy dispute grows

Shoigu accused Moldova of using energy supplies as leverage against Transnistria, alleging gas deliveries are restricted beyond basic needs.

“Chisinau (capital of Moldova) allows gas supply on the left bank, but only to cover basic social needs, otherwise it tries to impose a prohibitive tariff. This can only be qualified as blackmail and an attempt at intimidation,” he said.

However, according to news agency EFE, Transnistrian authorities previously rejected European Union assistance in favor of Russian gas. Moldova’s Prime Minister Dorin Rechan said at the time: “Tiraspol rejected this proposal. Russia does not allow them to accept European aid for fear of losing control over the region.”

Escalating rhetoric

Shoigu also compared Moldova’s stance to Ukraine’s approach toward Donbas in 2014, the year Russia annexed Crimea and backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

He warned Moldova against attempting to reintegrate Transnistria by force or replacing Russian peacekeepers with Western forces.

“We have repeatedly warned… that any attempt to resolve the Transnistrian problem by force… will cause negative consequences,” Shoigu said, adding that President Maia Sandu “will bear full responsibility.”

Troop tensions rise

The remarks come after Moldova declared several members of the Russian Task Force in Transnistria unwelcome, local media reported.

Shoigu said the move shows Chisinau, backed by the EU, is trying to push out Russian troops. He argued it signals “the firm intention… to further aggravate the situation.”

Moldova’s pro-European leadership has repeatedly urged international pressure on Moscow to withdraw its forces from the region.

Sources: Agerpres, EFE, Komsomolskaya Pravda, HotNews