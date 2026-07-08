Trump: “I think [Putin] does feel pressure. He wants to end it”

President Donald Trump said he believes Vladimir Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine despite recent deadly Russian attacks, as he prepares to discuss the conflict with NATO allies in Turkey.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine, even as Russia continues launching deadly attacks across the country.

According to the Daily Express, Trump made the remarks after speaking by phone with Putin ahead of this week’s NATO summit in Turkey, where Ukraine is expected to be a key topic of discussion.

Trump’s comments

Speaking at the White House on July 6, Trump was asked why Putin did not appear to be under greater pressure following their July 4 phone call, particularly after Russia’s recent large-scale attack on Kyiv.

“Well, I think he does feel pressure. He wants to end it. We’re in talks, and we’ll see if we can get it ended,” Trump said.

He added that negotiations may be further along than many believe.

“I think we’re getting much closer than people realize. And President Putin wants it to end, I will tell you that very strongly,” Trump said, before adding: “President Zelensky actually wants it to end now.”

NATO summit

According to the Daily Express, Trump said he intends to discuss the conflict with NATO allies during the summit in Turkey.

“We’re going to be going to NATO, and we’re going to be talking about it. I think we’re going to get it ended. I think we’re getting close to getting it done,” he said.

Trump is expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the summit, with ending Russia’s full-scale invasion expected to dominate their talks.

War continues

Trump’s remarks came after Russia launched another wave of missile and drone attacks against Ukraine, with the Daily Express reporting that at least 22 people were killed.

Meanwhile, Financial Times reported that Zelensky pledged to continue long-range strikes against military targets inside Russia in an effort to increase pressure on the Kremlin.

“When not one hundred drones but a thousand start reaching Moscow, and when he feels it and sees it, he will be advised to move somewhere beyond the Urals. That will be a moment that opens a new chapter on the path toward ending the war. The farther Putin is from Moscow, the closer the end of the war and peace will be,” Zelensky told the newspaper.

He added: “Where do the Russian elites live? Moscow and St. Petersburg are the two major cities. Those places will be reached, because that is where they make the decisions to kill us.”

Sources: Daily Express, Financial Times