Trump insults thousands of Americans by calling housing bill ‘a yawn’

He is currently using the bipartisan housing bill as political leverage.

Finding a place to live without breaking the bank remains a massive, daily struggle.

Thousands of citizens desperately need federal help to bring costs down.

Now, a new casual remark from the highest level of government just threw cold water on those exact hopes.

A casual insult

President Donald Trump recently spoke to reporters inside the Oval Office according to the Irish Star.

When asked about the 21st Century Road to Housing Act, his response stunned observers and insulted thousands of Americans waiting for relief.

“Here’s what I would like to say, much more than a bill that’s…Big deal. It’s a yawn,” Trump stated during the press conference.

The dismissed legislation actually carries heavy bipartisan support. It previously secured easy approval from both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Online backlash

Furious voters flooded social media to express their anger over the remarks.

“It’s hard to overstate how out of touch ‘it’s a yawn’ sounds in a country where housing is one of the biggest financial pressures people face,” one individual posted on X.

Another person mocked the president for only caring about luxury properties and golf courses instead of affordable homes.

“Affordable housing isn’t a ‘big deal.’ It’s a ‘yawn.’ How many times and in how many ways does he need to tell Americans he doesn’t give a s–t about them?” a different user wrote.

Waiting for action

According to the Irish Star, the housing bill aims to tackle the affordability crisis through several strict provisions.

It cuts unnecessary regulatory barriers while specifically banning large corporate investors from purchasing single-family homes.

Speaker Mike Johnson sent the approved paperwork to the president on Monday, but the commander in chief insisted the document had not arrived.

A different priority

“It hasn’t been sent to me yet. It’s coming, I understand, and then I’ll make the determination,” Trump explained.

He is currently using the bipartisan housing bill as political leverage, demanding that Congress pass his SAVE America Act before he signs anything else.

That separate proposal requires documentary proof of citizenship for voter registration while eliminating nearly all mail-in ballots.

Sources: Irish Star, X