Trump boasts over Supreme Court win: A “Ridiculous situation off the table!”

The ruling carries heavy weight for athletes all over the US.

The debate over who gets to compete on the playing field has raged in locker rooms and living rooms for years. Now, the highest court in the country has finally drawn a line in the sand. For one prominent politician, the ruling is a massive cause for celebration.

A major legal shift

The US Supreme Court officially cleared the way for states to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports across the country.

According to the Daily Mail, the court reviewed two specific state laws from Idaho and West Virginia.

Lower courts previously struck those specific bans down. But conservative justices ultimately voted 6-3 that the state laws actually comply with the Constitution.

The entire bench also unanimously agreed that blocking transgender competitors does not violate Title IX rules regarding educational sex discrimination.

Taking a victory lap

President Donald Trump immediately cheered the legal shift on social media.

“The United States Supreme Court just ruled against men playing in women’s sports. Wow! That takes that ridiculous situation off the table!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

He made this specific cultural issue a major part of his recent campaign strategy. His team spent millions on advertisements attacking political rivals over their transgender policies.

In the official decision, Justice Brett Kavanaugh clearly explained the legal stance of the court. He wrote that “states may maintain women’s and girls’ sports for biological females.”

The ongoing debate

The ruling carries heavy weight for athletes who became the public faces of this intense rivalry.

Swimmer Lia Thomas previously won a national championship on the University of Pennsylvania women’s team. Her participation sparked fierce backlash from competitors like conservative activist Riley Gaines.

Thomas has consistently pushed back against those attempting to ban transgender athletes from the pool.

“You don’t get to pick and choose when you see me as a woman,” Thomas argued previously. “You don’t get to say, ‘You can be a woman in these situations, but not in these’ because you would never do that to a cis woman.”

Sources: Daily Mail