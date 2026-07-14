Trump names his own daughter as ‘by far the best person’ to replace him

Despite her father’s glowing endorsement, the 44-year-old has kept her distance recently.

When a powerful family builds an empire, the hardest question is always who gets to take over next.

Everyone watches the children closely.

But sometimes, the most capable heir is the one standing furthest from the spotlight.

The obvious choice

According to a report from The i Paper, Donald Trump already has a favourite candidate in mind for his legacy.

His eldest daughter Ivanka stands out as the ultimate successor.

Before his presidency, Trump actually wanted her to take over his famous reality television show. The i Paper highlighted a revealing quote from the book Apprentice in Wonderland to explain this mindset.

“I didn’t press it,” Trump reportedly said in the book. “But I felt Ivanka would have been by the far the best person you could hire.”

Stepping away from politics

Despite her father’s glowing endorsement, the 44-year-old has kept her distance recently. She completely avoided the 2024 election campaign.

When her father launched his latest presidential bid, she made her stance very clear. “I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she stated.

The i Paper pointed out her careful use of the word ‘plan’. Her husband Jared Kushner has also found massive financial success outside of Washington, making a political return less appealing.

Brothers spot a vacancy

With their sister stepping back, the president’s sons have noticed an open door. Eric and Don Jr. are both building their own public profiles and expanding their wealth.

Neither brother is shy about their ambitions. Don Jr. recently boasted about his comfort with massive crowds.

“I’m used to getting up on a stage with a mic and talking to ten, fifteen thousand people,” he said, according to The i Paper.

Eric also shared his thoughts with the Financial Times last year. “I think I could do it. And, by the way, I think other members of our family could do it too,” he declared.

A lingering shadow

This succession battle remains complicated by their father’s refusal to step aside. Trump wants his children to succeed, but he is in no rush to hand over the reins.

The i Paper compared the family dynamic to a famous television drama about a warring media dynasty. They referenced a brutal line from the show Succession to describe how the patriarch might view his sons.

“I love you, but you are not serious people,” the show’s main character famously declared. For now, the boys will just have to wait their turn.

Sources: The i Paper, Financial Times, Apprentice in Wonderland