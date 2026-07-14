Russian students say firm ‘no’ to Putin’s war, leaving him nearly 49,000 soldiers short

Despite massive propaganda campaigns, only one student in 400 has agreed to sign up.

When a massive machine runs constantly, the gears eventually grind down.

The operators scramble to find replacement parts just to keep the wheels turning.

Right now, one of the world’s largest armies is finding out exactly how hard that is.

Missing the mark

Russia is struggling to find fresh troops. Recruitment numbers have taken a noticeable dive, falling well short of what the government planned.

By early July, the country had barely reached half of its planned sign-ups. The numbers tell the story. Roughly 195,000 people have signed contracts, missing the goal of 204,500.

According to Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service cited by United24Media, recruiters pull in about 1,070 people a day. That is a sharp drop. For the last two years, the daily rate held steady at 1,200.

Lowering the bar

Desperation leads to compromised standards. Russian recruiters have relaxed medical and physical requirements for new candidates to widen the net.

They need bodies fast. This lowered bar helps them process men quickly and ship them off to combat.

And the front lines are churning through soldiers. Ukraine’s intelligence service reported massive losses. Nearly 196,700 Russian troops were listed as casualties in the first half of the year.

That staggering figure includes over 115,000 permanent losses. At this point, the army is basically breaking even. New recruits are barely replacing the fallen.

Looking elsewhere

With the main pool shrinking, Moscow is looking elsewhere. Recruiters now put heavy pressure on indigenous populations, especially in Bashkortostan and Tatarstan.

They also plan to draft 7,900 people from occupied Ukrainian territories. This move directly violates international law.

Foreign migrant workers are caught in the trap. The government hopes to lure 18,500 foreign recruits with promises of decent civilian jobs.

Upon arrival, many face brutal blackmail. Recruiters intimidate them into signing contracts, though some receive offers for a fast track to a Russian passport.

A firm refusal

The state has also set its sights on college students. Defense officials hoped to enlist 50,000 young people from universities and vocational schools.

The students are not buying it. Despite massive propaganda campaigns, only one student in 400 has agreed to sign up.

The intelligence agency summed up the bleak mood. “Russia’s youth does not want to fight,” the service stated.

This manpower shortage comes at a terrible time for the Kremlin. Keeping hold of occupied territory is getting harder as drone strikes destroy air defense systems and supply depots.

Sources: United24 Media, Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SZR)