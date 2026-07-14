Desperate Russians pay witches and warlocks to cast spells to fix broken gas tanks

Mechanics are out. Spiritual cleansings are in.

When a daily necessity suddenly becomes scarce, panic follows close behind.

People will try almost anything to keep their cars moving.

Desperation brings out the strangest solutions, and some drivers are now turning to the supernatural to solve a very real mechanical problem.

A deep crisis

Russia is currently gripped by a severe fuel shortage. Motorists in several regions spend hours waiting in line at gas stations, only to face massive price spikes when they finally reach the pump.

The crunch stems from recent Ukrainian drone strikes that hit oil refineries deep inside Russian territory. Because the supply chain is badly damaged, the long waits and high costs are likely here to stay.

This grim reality has created a massive opening for scammers. And according to Oddity Central, snake oil salesmen are rushing in to profit from the panic.

Magic at the pump

Self-proclaimed witches, warlocks, and clairvoyants are flooding social media with bizarre offers. They promise drivers a magical fix.

These mystics tell customers that bad mileage might not be a mechanical issue at all. Instead, they blame high fuel consumption on dark energy, hidden foreign objects, or an evil hex placed on the car.

Mechanics are out. Spiritual cleansings are in. But these specialized rituals do not come cheap, costing a desperate car owner up to 16,000 rubles, which equals about 210 dollars.

Changing the chemistry

In one specific case, a witch told a client that a dark curse on their gas tank was making the engine burn fuel too fast. For that same modest fee, she offered to spiritually lift the spell.

Other esoteric practitioners make even bolder claims. They advertise magical services that supposedly upgrade standard fuel into expensive premium gasoline through simple incantations.

Automotive experts have had to step in with public warnings about these scams. They remind drivers that a fuel’s octane rating relies entirely on chemistry, meaning no magic symbol or spell can ever change it.

These occult scams join a growing list of questionable products hitting the market. Just last week, reports surfaced about bogus fuel-saving pills being sold directly at gas stations across the country.

Sources: Oddity Central