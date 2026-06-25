Trump reignites bromance with Mamdani then flips on him seconds later

While praising the mayor’s looks, he also offered a harsh warning.

Political rivalries usually follow a predictable script. Leaders trade public insults and offer cold shoulders.

Yet sometimes the bitterest opponents find common ground in surprising ways.

A rollercoaster relationship between a conservative president and a progressive city leader is taking another unexpected turn.

Words of praise

Donald Trump recently shifted his tone. Standing before reporters on Wednesday, the president offered glowing compliments to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Reporters asked if Democrats faced a future problem because Mamdani cannot run for president. Trump took the opportunity to praise him, according to the AP cited by Mirror.

“Well you know, Mamdani was here as you know, twice, and he’s a very nice guy,” Trump stated. He quickly added, “He’s a charming guy, good looking guy.”

Finding common ground

This warm language marks a sharp pivot. Before their first face-to-face meeting in November, the president had labeled the mayor a “100% communist lunatic” while threatening city funding.

Their initial sit-down shocked the political world. Both men bonded over their connection to New York. Trump even defended the mayor against attacks from his own party.

When Republican Elise Stefanik called Mamdani a “jihadist”, Trump completely rejected the label. He told reporters, “I just met with a man who’s a very rational person”, noting they both desire peace.

A second White House meeting happened in February. Mamdani shared a photo on X, writing, “I had a productive meeting with President Trump this afternoon. I’m looking forward to building more housing in New York City.”

The tax clash

The friendly dynamic did not survive the spring. By March, the president used Truth Social to blast the mayor over his financial policies. “Sadly, Mayor Mamdani is DESTROYING New York!” Trump posted online, complaining that high taxes were pushing wealthy residents out.

Trump repeated those exact critiques during his recent press conference. While praising the mayor’s looks, he also offered a harsh policy warning.

“But you can’t raise taxes on people when you force them to leave your state or your city, and they’re leaving and they’re going to Florida,” the president noted.

He also returned to his earlier insults this week. Following local progressive election victories, Trump posted that “America the Beautiful will NEVER be a Communist Country! ! ! President DJT,” bringing the turbulent relationship full circle.

Sources: AP, Truth Social, X, The Mirror