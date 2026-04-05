Trump reveals letter assuring him his “soul is secure”

Donald Trump says himself he follows Christian values, but some of his past statements and actions have sparked debate among religious observers.

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Questions around personal conduct, rhetoric and public behavior have at times contrasted with traditional biblical teachings.

Those tensions have resurfaced following a new message about his faith.

A personal assurance

US President Donald Trump has shared a letter from evangelical leader Franklin Graham assuring him that his “soul is secure.”

The message, originally sent in October 2025, was posted by Trump on March 29 to mark Palm Sunday.

It followed earlier comments by the president in which he questioned whether he would make it to heaven.

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Graham’s message

In the letter, Graham praised Trump’s role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“Congratulations! The cease-fire between Israel and Hamas and the hostages being returned home are incredible accomplishments. Your leadership is historic. This is an answer to much prayer. Jesus said, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers” (Matthew 5:9) — and Mr. President, that is what you are,” he wrote.

He then addressed Trump’s doubts about his faith.

Faith and salvation

“Maybe you responded in jest, but it is an important issue to know for certain that your soul is secure and will spend eternity in the presence of God,” Graham wrote.

“The only One who can save us from Hell is Jesus Christ. You can’t save yourself; I can’t save myself. Good works, prominence, success — none of these get us to Heaven.”

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He added: “If you accept that by faith and invite Him to come into your heart, you ARE heaven bound, I promise you.”

Trump’s remarks

Trump has repeatedly raised questions about his own salvation in public appearances.

During a 2025 interview, he said he was “trying to get to heaven if possible,” but admitted he had been told he was “not doing well.”

At another point, he joked: “I don’t think there’s anything going to get me in heaven,” adding, “I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound.”

Fundraising angle

The president has also referenced the topic in fundraising messages to supporters.

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“I want to try and get to Heaven,” one appeal read.

These comments, combined with Graham’s letter, have drawn renewed attention to how personal faith is being discussed in the political arena.