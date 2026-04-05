Man passes driving test after 139 attempts in nine years.

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A man in Poland has finally passed his driving theory test after trying nearly 140 times, in a story that highlights persistence and determination.

The candidate, who had been taking the exam since 2017, succeeded last week after years of repeated attempts.

The man passed the computer-based theory test at the Małopolska Road Traffic Centre in Tarnów, according to local outlet Tarnów Nasze Miasto.

In Poland, learners must first pass this theory exam before moving on to a practical driving test.

Over nine years, the candidate took the test 139 times, spending around €1,800 in fees.

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Each attempt costs 56 zloty (around €13), making the journey both long and costly.

Turning point

Officials said the breakthrough came after the man changed how he prepared for the exam.

“In a conversation with this person, we realized that he had been using a demo version of the tests that prepare you for the theoretical exam,” said Paweł Gurgul, director of the testing centre.

“After he started using the full version of the program, with all the questions, he was getting closer and closer to a positive result, missing fewer and fewer points, until he finally passed.”

Gurgul praised the man’s determination to keep trying despite repeated failures.

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“This person did not give up taking the exam. It shows that the driving license is very important for him,” he said.

The candidate is now preparing to take the practical driving test.

Not a record

While unusual, the case is not the highest number of attempts recorded in Poland.

According to local reports, one driver in Piotrków Trybunalski passed the theory test after 163 attempts over 17 years.

At the Tarnów centre, repeated attempts are not uncommon. Officials say one person needed 71 tries to pass the practical exam, while another has taken it 58 times and is still trying.

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Under Polish law, there is no limit to how many times a person can retake driving tests.

Sources: Tarnów Nasze Miasto, TVP World