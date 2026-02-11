EU Unveils Plan to Stop Drone Threats with AI and 5G

European officials say the threat is growing too fast, and that countries can no longer afford to react slowly.

People across Europe have grown used to seeing drones in everyday life. Some are used by hobby flyers. Others help farmers or carry out inspections for companies. But the rise in drones has also brought new dangers. Airports have been forced to stop flights. Military sites have sounded alarms. Even nuclear facilities have reported close calls.



The European Commission has now presented a wide plan to deal with these problems, according to Digi24. The goal is to help all 27 member states respond better to drone threats and build a stronger system together. At a press conference in Strasbourg, European Commissioner Magnus Brunner said the EU has been “too slow and too surprised” by what drones can do. His message was simple. Europe needs to catch up.

Several countries, including Denmark, Belgium and Germany, have already seen drones disrupt air traffic or fly over protected areas. Vice President Henna Virkkunen said these cases show that almost anything can be turned into a weapon. The Commission first proposed a plan in 2025 to counter military risks after Russian drones entered Polish airspace. The new approach focuses more on civilian threats and the gaps in national systems.

Linking Drone to Operator

One step is to push member states to improve drone registration rules. The obligation already exists, but many countries do not enforce it well. Brussels wants the threshold for mandatory registration lowered to 100 grams from 250 grams. A Commission official said this would make it easier to link each drone to a specific owner and identify the operator if a serious incident occurs.

The plan also encourages the use of software that can stop a drone when it gets too close to a restricted area. That relies on better mapping of sensitive zones, which many countries still need to update. The Commission says technology like AI, new detection tools and even 5G antennas can help track drones more precisely.

The EU wants to develop its own drone and anti-drone industry as well. About 250 million euros will be set aside for this effort, and the amount could grow once member states define their needs. Another 150 million euros will go to Frontex to strengthen aerial surveillance at the EU’s borders.