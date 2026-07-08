Trump says “we don’t want to sanction friends” after F-35 spat

President Donald Trump said the United States “does not sanction friends” as NATO leaders gathered in Turkey for a summit focused on defense spending, Ukraine and the future of the alliance.

NATO leaders are preparing for high-stakes talks in Turkey, with U.S. President Donald Trump expected to press allies on defense spending, Ukraine and the alliance’s future while seeking to avoid fresh divisions.

According to the Kyiv Post, Trump arrived in Ankara ahead of the summit praising Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, even as tensions over defense spending, Iran and Russia’s war against Ukraine remain high.

Pressure on allies

Trump again voiced dissatisfaction with NATO while calling on member states to shoulder a greater share of Europe’s defense burden.

“I was very disappointed with NATO,” Trump said ahead of the alliance’s main session.

According to the Kyiv Post, NATO leaders are trying to keep Trump engaged as Washington pushes European allies to spend more on defense and assume greater responsibility for regional security.

Ukraine on agenda

Ukraine is expected to remain one of the summit’s central topics.

Trump said he believes both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy want to end the war.

“I think they both want to make a deal,” Trump said.

He also argued that the conflict has a greater impact on Europe than on the United States because America has “an ocean in between.”

According to the Kyiv Post, Zelenskyy urged allies to provide additional Patriot air defense missiles, describing stronger air defenses as Ukraine’s most urgent priority.

Defense spending

NATO released updated figures showing European allies increased core defense spending by 11% in 2026, reaching $634 billion, up from $571 billion a year earlier.

AFP reported that several member states also announced billions of dollars in new defense contracts ahead of the summit in an effort to demonstrate progress toward NATO spending goals.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said allies were “delivering” by increasing military investment and strengthening Europe’s defense capabilities.

Turkey sanctions

During his meeting with Erdogan, Trump announced plans to lift U.S. sanctions imposed on Turkey over its purchase of Russia’s S-400 air defense system.

“We’re going to be taking the sanctions off,” Trump said. “We don’t want to sanction friends.”

According to the Kyiv Post, Trump also said Washington would consider restoring Turkey’s participation in the F-35 fighter jet program.

“Turkey has been, in many ways, much more loyal than other countries that we think would be loyal,” he added.

Erdogan said he believes the dispute with Washington can be resolved.

Sources: Kyiv Post, AFP