Prince Harry gets defeated in court – and now the harsh comments come rolling in

Prince Harry dealt crushing courtroom blow as critics pile on.

Another chapter has been added to Prince Harry’s long-running legal battle with the British press—and this time, the outcome has sparked a fierce reaction far beyond the courtroom.

The Duke of Sussex lost his latest privacy case against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail, after a High Court judge dismissed allegations that unlawful information-gathering methods had been used against him and several other high-profile claimants.

Harry had joined a group that included Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, who alleged that ANL had relied on practices such as phone interception, landline tapping and deception to obtain private information. The publisher denied the accusations throughout the proceedings.

Judge rejects the claims

Mr Justice Nicklin ruled that none of the seven claimants had proven the allegations of unlawful information gathering.

Following the judgment, former Daily Mail editor and current ANL editor-in-chief Paul Dacre hailed the outcome.

“A momentous victory for the Mail” and “an overwhelming vindication of our journalism.”

Harry and Baroness Lawrence, however, sharply criticized the decision in a joint statement.

“We came to court seeking justice and accountability. But we have received neither.”

The statement went on to argue that evidence had been overlooked and described the ruling as “a complete and obvious whitewash.”

Social media reacts

The verdict quickly ignited debate online, where many commentators sided with the court’s decision rather than the Duke.

Some argued that legal cases are determined by evidence rather than public opinion, while others claimed Harry had underestimated the burden of proof required in court. Several posts also suggested the ruling should serve as a lesson after years of public criticism directed at the Royal Family and the British media.

According to Express, one widely shared post read:

“The sense of entitlement is astounding! Courtrooms don’t care about status. They care about evidence.”

Long-running legal campaign

The case forms part of Harry’s broader campaign against sections of the British press, with the Duke pursuing multiple lawsuits over alleged privacy violations and unlawful reporting practices.

ANL consistently denied any wrongdoing and argued throughout the proceedings that the claims lacked sufficient evidence and, in several instances, had been brought too late.

The latest ruling marks another significant setback in Harry’s ongoing legal efforts as he continues to challenge British newspaper publishers through the courts.