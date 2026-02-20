Trump signals possible military action if Iran nuclear talks fail

Speculation is mounting in Washington over the next steps in the escalating standoff with Iran. Reports of military preparations and high-level meetings have fuelled fears of a broader conflict.

US President Donald Trump is said to be reviewing possible military action as diplomatic efforts over Iran’s nuclear programme remain unresolved.

According to the Express, Trump met senior advisers at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing nuclear crisis. Axios reported that officials presented him with options following talks with Iranian diplomats in Geneva earlier this week.

The Express cited unnamed sources claiming the administration is closer than ever to a potential military confrontation. However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected suggestions of an emergency summit.

“It was a pre scheduled meeting to receive an update from Steve and Jared on the Iran talks. It was not a rushed crisis meeting,” she told the Daily Mail.

Military buildup

Recent days have seen an increased US military presence in the region. The Express reports that advanced aircraft, including F-35 and F-22 fighter jets, as well as F-15 and F-16 warplanes, have been deployed.

Flight tracking data cited by the Daily Mail showed KC-135 refuelling aircraft and E3 Sentry airborne warning planes operating near or over the Middle East. The developments follow what the newspaper describes as the largest American build-up near Iran since the 2003 Iraq invasion.

Reports also suggest Israel would back any joint operation targeting Iran’s leadership. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged citizens to leave Iran, saying: “Please leave Iran immediately… and do not go to this country under any circumstances,” according to the Express.

Uncertain timeline

The Express reports that Trump has not yet made a final decision on launching a strike. He has repeatedly called on Tehran to halt its nuclear activities and warned that force remains an option if negotiations fail.

CBS, cited by the newspaper, indicated that any potential action may not occur immediately and could extend beyond the coming days.

The heightened tensions follow previous US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, as diplomatic channels continue to face significant strain.

Sources: Express, Axios, Daily Mail, CBS