Trump takes another hit in court as judge bans ICE arrests

The sweeping order changes everything.

The legal system is supposed to offer a fair hearing. Yet for thousands of vulnerable families, walking into a government building feels like stepping into a trap. Showing up to answer questions has suddenly become a massive gamble.

The courtroom trap

For months, individuals looking for asylum faced a brutal choice. They could attend their scheduled hearings and risk being detained on the spot. Or they could stay home out of fear, instantly triggering an automatic deportation order.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents regularly set up operations right outside these legal venues.

This aggressive tactic ramped up rapidly. Donald Trump’s recent return to the presidency sparked fresh crackdowns.

Now, a major legal decision has hit the brakes on this widespread strategy. A federal judge just issued a nationwide ban stopping authorities from grabbing people inside immigration courts.

Lacking good reasons

He determined the government acted unlawfully by grabbing migrants trying to process paperwork. The ruling dropped on Tuesday. Judge P. Casey Pitts cited the Administrative Procedure Act to back his decision.

According to AFP and 20 Minutes, Pitts noted that authorities failed completely to provide “reasonable explanations” for their drastic actions.

The sweeping order changes everything. It blocks ICE from treating legal waiting rooms as convenient hunting grounds, dealing a heavy blow to the administration’s mass deportation goals.

Fighting back hard

Government officials refused to take the news quietly.

Angry supporters immediately slammed the judge for overstepping his boundaries. James Percival, a legal advisor for the department handling these cases, stepped directly into the fight.

He took to the social media platform X to voice his intense frustration.

“When a judge sentences a defendant, the defendant is taken into custody. If an alien is ordered removed by an immigration judge, the same should happen,” Percival wrote.

He added, “A district judge ordering otherwise is naked judicial activism in service of an anti-American, open borders agenda.”

A continuous battle

This clash is the latest round in a larger fight over border control. The current administration repeatedly tries to push legal limits to remove undocumented residents.

The backlash is massive. Advocacy groups constantly accuse the government of stripping away basic human rights, arguing that everyone deserves a fair chance to present their case safely.

For now, migrants can walk through the courthouse doors without looking over their shoulders. But the broader war over immigration policy is far from over.

Sources: 20 Minutes, AFP, X