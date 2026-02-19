Trump warns UK over plan to hand over Chagos Islands

Trump warns UK against ‘big mistake’ over Chagos Islands deal with Mauritius.

US President Donald Trump has issued a warning to the UK government over its plans for the Chagos Islands.

Last year, Trump indicated he backed the UK’s approach, telling Prime Minister Keir Starmer he had “a feeling it’s going to work out very well”.

The deal would see sovereignty of the Chagos Islands transferred to Mauritius, with the UK entering into a long-term lease arrangement for Diego Garcia, home to a joint US-UK military base.

However, Trump has now publicly criticized the proposal, arguing it would weaken Britain’s control over strategically important territory in the Indian Ocean.

‘Big mistake’

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I have been telling Prime Minister Keir Starmer, of the United Kingdom, that Leases are no good when it comes to Countries, and that he is making a big mistake by entering a 100 Year Lease with whoever it is that is ‘claiming’ Right, Title, and Interest to Diego Garcia, strategically located in the Indian Ocean.

“Our relationship with the United Kingdom is a strong and powerful one, and it has been for many years, but Prime Minister Starmer is losing control of this important Island by claims of entities never known of before. In our opinion, they are fictitious in nature.”

The Chagos archipelago includes Diego Garcia, which hosts a key military facility used by both the US and the UK.

Trump continued: “Prime Minister Starmer should not lose control, for any reason, of Diego Garcia, by entering a tenuous, at best, 100 Year Lease. This land should not be taken away from the U.K. and, if it is allowed to be, it will be a blight on our Great Ally. We will always be ready, willing, and able to fight for the U.K., but they have to remain strong in the face of Wokeism, and other problems put before them.”

Security concerns

In earlier remarks posted online, Trump accused Britain of acting with “great stupidly” in agreeing to the arrangement.

“Shockingly, our ‘brilliant’ NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER.

“There is no doubt that China and Russia have noticed this act of total weakness.”

He added: “The UK giving away extremely important land is an act of GREAT STUPIDITY, and is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired.”

Following Trump’s comments, the UK government said it would “never compromise on our national security”.

Sources: Truth Social posts, UK government statement, Unilad