Former US Air Force pilot charged over alleged training of Chinese military

Washington’s long-running anxiety over the flow of military expertise abroad has taken a new turn with the arrest of a retired Air Force officer.Federal prosecutors argue that in an era of strategic rivalry, practical knowledge can be as sensitive as classified hardware.

Others are reading now

American defence officials have for several years cautioned that China is seeking out Western-trained aviators, offering contracts that tap into years of operational experience. The concern is not limited to aircraft technology but extends to how missions are conceived, rehearsed and carried out.

Operational experience, analysts note, reveals patterns of decision-making that are difficult to glean from manuals alone.

Peter Layton of the Griffith Asia Institute, a former Royal Australian Air Force officer, told CNN that certain capabilities would stand out. “If I was China, I would also be most interested in ‘nuclear weapons delivery systems’ and the tactics planned to deliver nuclear weapons,” he said.

Allegations against Brown

Within that broader debate, Gerald Eddie Brown Jr., who served more than two decades in the US Air Force, was arrested on Wednesday. Prosecutors allege that after leaving the service he provided flight instruction to pilots connected to China’s People’s Liberation Army.

According to the US Department of Justice, writes The Daily Express, the training drew on his background flying and instructing on advanced platforms, including stealth aircraft and systems associated with nuclear delivery roles.

Also read

Lee Russ, executive director of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Office of Special Projects, said in a statement: “Providing US military training to our adversaries represents a significant threat to national security.”

Legal stakes and next steps

The case, according to the British newspaper, centres on alleged breaches of US export control laws, which regulate not only weapons and components but also certain defence services and technical expertise.

Prosecutors contend that specialised instruction can fall within those restrictions when provided to foreign militaries without authorisation.

A Justice Department statement outlined Brown’s past responsibilities: “During his military career, Brown commanded sensitive units with responsibility for nuclear weapons delivery systems, led combat missions, and served as a fighter pilot instructor and simulator instructor on a variety of fighter and attack aircraft.”

Court proceedings are now under way in federal court. The outcome is likely to be closely watched as the United States weighs how aggressively to police post-service work by former military personnel amid deepening competition with Beijing.

Also read

Sources: Daily Express, CNN