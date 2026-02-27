Russia doesn’t care about Trump’s timetable: ‘We don’t have deadlines’

Russia’s foreign minister has dismissed suggestions of a timetable for ending the war in Ukraine, insisting Moscow is focused only on achieving its objectives.

Others are reading now

The remarks come as separate meetings between US envoys and Russian and Ukrainian representatives take place in Geneva.

‘No deadlines’

Speaking to Russian journalists, Sergei Lavrov said Moscow was not working toward any fixed timeline for a peace agreement.

“Did you hear us say anything about deadlines? (…) We don’t have deadlines, we only have tasks (…). We are fulfilling them,” Lavrov was quoted as saying by state news agency TASS.

His comments were widely interpreted by observers as a signal that Russia is in no rush to conclude negotiations.

Geneva meetings

On Thursday, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators travelled to Geneva for separate talks with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Also read

US President Donald Trump has been pushing for a breakthrough in the conflict that began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

However, multiple rounds of diplomacy in recent months have yet to yield a concrete agreement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cautioned against expectations of rapid progress.

“It would be the biggest mistake to try to define any steps or make any predictions now. I don’t want to make such mistakes,” he told TASS.

Summit conditions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly argued that direct talks with Vladimir Putin are necessary to resolve key disputes, including the status of territory in eastern Ukraine claimed by Moscow.

Also read

Peskov reiterated that any summit between the two leaders would only take place after negotiations are completed, saying such a meeting would serve to “finalize” agreements rather than shape them.

Sources: TASS, Digi24