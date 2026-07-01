Trump’s former lawyer accuses him of corruption “that can only enrich himself”

The lawyer did not hold back his ultimate assessment of the situation.

Mixing public office with private wealth usually triggers alarms.

Tracking the flow of money through the halls of power is a notoriously tricky business.

Sometimes, however, the sheer size of a sudden payout catches even veteran insiders off guard.

Calling out the cash

A former White House lawyer is sounding the alarm over President Donald Trump and his soaring cryptocurrency profits.

Ty Cobb served during the president’s first term. Now, he is speaking out against his former boss on national television.

Cobb recently appeared on CNN to discuss a staggering new financial disclosure document.

The official paperwork revealed that Trump earned roughly $1.2 billion from digital currency ventures since taking office again in 2025.

The massive payout came from his family’s World Liberty Financial firm and a company called CIC Digital LLC, according to HuffPost. That second business actively marketed a custom digital coin bearing the president’s exact name.

Questioning the motives

During the broadcast cited by HuffPost, CNN host Erin Burnett asked Cobb if he believed the massive windfall was actually legal. “I don’t believe so,” Cobb replied.

He pointed directly to the founding framework of the country, arguing that early leaders never imagined a scheme of this magnitude. “Certainly, I don’t think it was contemplated by the Founders when they created the emoluments clause,” Cobb stated on the air.

He noted that hundreds of millions of dollars came directly from those commemorative coins. Cobb questioned how the president was doing anything other than trading on his own image to make a quick buck in what he called a slimy industry.

A stunning scale

“Certainly the way he’s going around it, where he creates policies that can only enrich himself and his family, is something that I think the average American should be staggered by,” the attorney explained.

The lawyer did not hold back his ultimate assessment of the situation. “I mean, we are seeing the greatest onslaught of corruption in the history of mankind in the last 18 months,” he said.

Cobb also pointed to other massive deals happening around the administration. He mentioned a highly controversial $1.8 billion fund tied to a lawsuit settlement with the IRS, claiming it was designed to pay off political friends.

To put the massive numbers in perspective, the former attorney compared the situation to the intense scrutiny surrounding Hunter Biden. “Trump is playing with billions; they were playing with millions,” Cobb added. “So, the grift is on. It’s stunning.”

Sources: HuffPost, CNN