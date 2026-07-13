Trump’s latest interview sparks claims of public meltdown

Trump’s latest TV appearance triggers wave of online reactions

Questions about the Middle East quickly turned into one of the most talked-about moments from Donald Trump’s latest television interview, with a short exchange spreading rapidly across social media.

According to The Irish Star, critics described the president’s response as evidence that he had become visibly irritated, while Trump insisted he wanted to focus on another subject altogether.

During an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press, Trump was pressed about Iran and the status of the Strait of Hormuz following renewed tensions in the region.

A clip from the interview was widely shared online, where political commentators and social media users characterized the exchange as a public “meltdown.” That description reflects the opinions of those commentators rather than an established fact.

In the interview, Trump replied:

“It’s open, and I don’t want to talk about it because I want to honor the life of Lindsey Graham. I told you that before the call.”

The remark came after repeated questions about the strategic shipping route.

Trump defends his position

The president went on to argue that recent U.S. military action had weakened Iran while accusing Tehran of abandoning an agreement shortly after it had been reached.

“It’s open. We bombed the hell out of them last night. They’re very, very evil and sick people.

They agreed to a deal yesterday, a perfect deal for us. No nuclear, no this, no that, no nothing. They gave up everything and then after that, they left the room, and then within an hour they launched a drone at a ship.”

Trump said he no longer wished to discuss the issue, adding that he wanted attention to remain on the death of Senator Lindsey Graham.

Online reactions flood in

The interview quickly became a trending topic on X, where the clip accumulated hundreds of thousands of views within hours.

Several political accounts claimed the president appeared agitated during the exchange, while supporters argued he was attempting to move the conversation away from Iran and toward paying tribute to Graham.

The viral debate has added another highly scrutinized television appearance to a presidency that has repeatedly generated intense reactions across social media and the political spectrum.