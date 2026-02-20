Trump’s longtime ally says he is “his own worst enemy”

For decades, Pat Boone has been a loyal Republican voice in American entertainment.

The 91-year-old singer and television personality has also been a consistent supporter of Donald Trump.

But in a rare moment of public criticism, Boone is now urging the president to change his tone.

Calls for calmer tone

Speaking to the Daily Mail while attending the 33rd Annual Movieguide Faith and Values Awards Gala in Los Angeles, Boone said Trump’s policies were not the issue.

“[Trump] is doing great things, but he won’t wait for other people to brag on him,” Boone said. “He wants to make sure you know, and he wants his name on too many things.”

He added, “And I think he doesn’t seem to grasp that that’s turning off more people than it is attracting.”

Boone suggested that Trump’s tendency toward self-promotion risks alienating voters who might otherwise support him.

Longtime relationship

The entertainer, best known for hits such as Don’t Forbid Me, said he has known Trump for years.

“I’ve known him a long time. We met at Mar-a-Lago years ago when he was doing the Apprentice and he was getting on television,” Boone recalled. “It’s obvious he’s a genius at what he does.”

Despite that praise, Boone offered a blunt assessment: “I feel like he’s his own worst enemy though, at the same time.”

He also cautioned that while Trump has delivered on many campaign promises, failing to complete the rest could shift public opinion.

Reagan comparison

Boone said he would prefer a more restrained leadership style, pointing to former President Ronald Reagan as an example.

“I wish he had more of the calm of Ronald Reagan. I mean, still do great things, but let it sneak up on us, so that people say: ‘Hey, he did what he said,'” Boone said.

“He doesn’t have to yell it to us and make sure that we know.”

Boone concluded that Trump’s desire to be recognized for his achievements could undermine his broader goals.

“But he’s in his heart and mind, his purpose is to be a great leader and to help the country and to be famous for being great. Well, it’s hard to keep on being great if you keep talking about it. At least that’s my view.”

Sources: Daily Mail, Express.