Trump’s niece reveals the one thing that terrifies the president most

Family dynamics are rarely simple, but they become global news when they play out on the world stage.

Keeping up appearances is a constant battle for public figures, especially when criticism comes from within their own inner circle, reports LADbible.

Downward spiral

Donald Trump is facing sharp words from his own family. His niece, Mary Trump, launched a fresh attack on the US president during an interview with journalist Steven Beschloss, LADBIBLE reported.

She claimed his appearance at a recent international summit showed evidence of physical decline. “He may still have moments when he appears more coherent, but psychically he’s in a downward spiral,” she said.

Mary Trump described her uncle as an empty individual before highlighting his biggest fear. “He’s experiencing constant narcissistic injuries, and nothing terrifies Donald more than humiliation,” she added.

She argued that he often causes his own downfall. “The problem for him is that nobody humiliates Donald more effectively than Donald humiliates himself,” she stated.

Fierce pushback

The White House did not stay silent. Communications Director Steven Cheung fired back quickly, calling Mary Trump a “stone cold loser” who “doesn’t have a clue about anything.”

Cheung added that her entire public relevance depends on making up stories. “Her entire worth as a human being is predicated on spewing lies about President Trump in a sad attempt to stay relevant,” he stated.

This feud unfolds amid ongoing health questions. Onlookers previously noticed the 80-year-old president with swollen legs and bruised hands, leading to a venous insufficiency diagnosis during his second term. A neck rash also caused concern in March.

Bizarre photo mixup

Scrutiny intensified after a bizarre social media mix-up. Trump caused confusion on his Truth Social platform by sharing a Father’s Day post honoring a “great daughter” alongside a photo of an unrelated woman.

The caption on the deleted post read, “Great daughter, My Honor!!! President DJT.” Observers later identified the woman as Margo Casimatidis, the wife of a prominent Trump supporter, rather than Ivanka or Tiffany Trump.

Despite the online slip-ups, the administration insists the president is fit for office. In May, White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella stated Trump was in “excellent health” after he scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on a cognitive impairment test.

Sources: LADBIBLE