From bad to worse: Trump’s new Reflection Pool faces new problem

The Reflection Pool in Washington fases new problems.

Less than a month after being unveiled as a completed renovation project, one of Washington’s most recognizable landmarks is already heading back under repair.

The Reflecting Pool stretching between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument is expected to be drained again after visitors spotted peeling paint and algae spreading across parts of the water, raising new questions about a project that cost taxpayers $14.7 million.

Problems appeared within weeks

President Donald Trump declared the refurbishment complete on June 6.

Not long afterward, signs of trouble began attracting attention. Sections of the pool’s coating appeared to be separating from the surface, while algae growth turned parts of the water green rather than the deep blue appearance officials had anticipated.

Local water authorities have now approved plans to drain the 2,000-foot-long pool so repairs can begin, says Reuters.

Atlantic Industrial Coatings, the Virginia company responsible for the work, said any necessary fixes would be covered under warranty.

Workers from the National Park Service have already attempted to combat the algae bloom by adding hydrogen peroxide to the water.

Trump points to vandalism

While critics have questioned the quality of the renovation itself, Trump has repeatedly suggested outside interference is to blame.

Speaking to reporters, the president insisted the pool remained largely intact.

“It looks very good,” Trump said.

He went on to claim, without providing evidence, that someone may have intentionally caused the algae problem.

Trump also alleged that damage discovered in part of the pool was the result of deliberate vandalism.

“It’s not a lot of damage, but … we’ll probably have to let the water out and re-fix it. They went in there with a knife,” he said.

According to Trump, park officials informed him that several people had already been arrested while others remain under investigation.

Threat of prison time

The president also used social media to issue a warning to anyone accused of damaging the landmark.

“Please remember that there is a 10-year prison sentence for the destruction, or even the attempted destruction, of such things — Which will be fully enforced!” Trump wrote.

Federal law allows penalties of up to 10 years in prison for destruction of government property.

Media reports have indicated that at least five people have been arrested in connection with alleged damage to the pool, while several others have received citations. Among those reportedly arrested is a former Olympian who has publicly denied wrongdoing.

Critics question the project

Questions surrounding the renovation have continued to mount since the problems first emerged.

Opponents have criticized the decision to award the contract without a competitive bidding process, particularly given the timing ahead of next month’s celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Concerns have also been raised about the impact on wildlife, including ducks that regularly use the pool.

Despite the renewed repairs, Atlantic Industrial Coatings maintains that the affected sections represent only a small portion of the seven-acre project and do not indicate a broader failure of the renovation work.